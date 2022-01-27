Jake Paul slams Dana White for "lies and disrespect" towards Francis Ngannou - "It's time for everyone to say F*ck Dana White"

Jake Paul has taken Francis Ngannou's side in his ongoing contract dispute with Dana White and the UFC.

'The Problem Child' went on a scathing rant to call out White regarding his treatment of the reigning UFC heavyweight champion. On Twitter, Paul convinced fans to show their support for Ngannou and his management by writing:

"Francis Ngannou deserves much better than the lies and disrespect Dana White has shown him and his manager. It’s time for everyone to say F**k Dana White and support the men and women who put their bodies at risk to make him fat and rich."

This is far from the first time Paul has directed some hard-hitting criticism towards the UFC boss. Last month, 'The Problem Child' and White engaged in a heated back-and-forth regarding the state of fighter pay in the UFC.

Meanwhile, Ngannou has threatened to leave the company to test the waters in free-agency, claiming the UFC hasn't been treating him with respect. However, the Cameroonian maintained that he's willing to stay with the UFC if he gets offered a less restrictive new contract.

Francis Ngannou says Dana White threatened to sue his management for engaging in talks with Jake Paul

Francis Ngannou revealed that the UFC threatened to sue his agent, Marquel Martin of CAA Sports, for engaging in a conversation with Jake Paul’s business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, about a potential boxing match.

The incident allegedly happened a few hours before Francis Ngannou's heavyweight title unification bout against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. According to 'The Predator', the email came as he was preparing to head to the Honda Center. During a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Ngannou claimed:

"They told me they just received an email from the UFC saying they’re going to sue him [Martin] for talking with this guy, Nakisa. I’m like, 'Who is Nakisa?' …I’m like, 'Is he the promoter or something?'"

Check out Francis Ngannou's interview below:

Despite several distractions and a knee injury, Ngannou managed to retain his title by outgrappling his former teammate Ciryl Gane. However, 'The Predator' is expected to miss nine months to heal from a torn MCL.

Edited by David Andrew