British Boxing Board of Control set to investigate Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall

Last month's Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall fight will be investigated by the British Boxing Board of Control.

Last month, 'The Tartan Tornado' faced off with his WBO mandatory challenger in his home country of Scotland. The Unified Light-Welterweight Champion was expected to steamroll Catterall, but the bout itself couldn't have gone any different.

The early rounds were dominated by the challenger, including a knockdown in the eighth frame. While the champion was able to rebound after hitting the canvas, most didn't believe that he did enough to win the bout. Despite that, he went on to win via split-decision.

British Boxing Board of Control general secretary Robert Smith has now spoken to Sky Sports Boxing and vowed to investigate the fight. He said:

"We're dealing with that next week [investigating the fight]. As I've been very clear about with everybody, we've taken all the reports in. Once we've done that, we'll put something out about what has happened. There's nothing that's changed right now, I've been clear from the very beginning."

Josh Taylor believes he clearly defeated Jack Catterall

While many fans and pundits believe that Josh Taylor lost to Jack Catterall, 'The Tartan Tornado' doesn't see it that way.

The Unified Light-Welterweight Champion discussed the victory with Sky Sports Boxing following the bout. He noted that he thought he was the clear winner, but that controversial reffing led to the wild scorecards.

He said:

"It was fine, I thought I was the clear winner of the fight you know. I don't know why the ref took a point off me at the end of the round I decided to nudge Jack to acknowledge him, at the end of the round. But they took a point off me for some reason. I think that's what made the score cards a lot closer, but I thought I was the clear winner of the fight."

In addition to believing that Josh Taylor believes he has clearly won the fight, he also said that he's planning on moving up in weight. While some fans might be dying to see the two fighters square off again, it doesn't seem like it will happen at 135 lbs.

