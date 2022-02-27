Saturday night's Scotland card saw Josh Taylor return to the ring. The undisputed Light-welterweight champion took on his WBO mandatory challenger Jack Catteral.

Both unbeaten fighters came into the fight with momentum. The Scotland fighter came off a unanimous decision victory over Jose Ramirez to become the undisputed champion at 140-pounds. Taylor was viewed as a massive favorite in his homecoming bout.

Catterall, on the other hand, is coming into the fight off a PTS victory over Abderrazak Houya in November 2020 to earn a title chance. The English competitor has had to wait a bit for his shot at gold, thanks to a unification bout in 2021. He made the most of his title shot on Saturday.

See the full results for the Taylor vs. Catterall card below:

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall full card results:

Josh Taylor def. Jack Catterall via split decision (112-113, 114-111, 113-112)

The early rounds of the contest saw the underdog earn a lot of success as he found a home for his left straight on many occasions. Catterall even knocked down Taylor in the eighth round, and despite hitting the canvas, the champion marched on and found success.

However, following that knockdown, the fight proceeded in a controversial fashion. Round 10 saw Catterall get deducted a point for holding, while round 11 witnessed the champion also lose a point for an unknown reason. Thanks to the wild officiating, nobody knew what to expect when the two fighters made it to the scorecards.

By the end of the night, the reigning champion had once again walked away with the titles. Taylor defeated his challenger by split decision in a bout that fans will be discussing for years to come.

Josh Taylor survives a wild fight against tough challenger Jack Catterall. AND STILLJosh Taylor survives a wild fight against tough challenger Jack Catterall. #TaylorCatterall AND STILL 🏆Josh Taylor survives a wild fight against tough challenger Jack Catterall. #TaylorCatterall https://t.co/UokVEfdlYk

Robeisy Ramirez def. Eric Donovan via third-round TKO (1:04)

Robeisy Ramirez captured a big win over Eric Donovan in the co-main event. The Featherweight prospect battered his Irish foe for the first few rounds before closing the show in the third. The victory was the ninth in a row for the two-time gold medalist.

Nick Campbell def. Jay McFarlane via seventh-round TKO (2:18)

Paddy Donovan def. Miroslav Serban via sixth-round TKO (0:56)

Ebonie Jones draws with Eftychia Kathopouli (57-57)

John Docherty def. Jordan Grant via second-round knockout (2:49)

