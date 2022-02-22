"I'm not in the sport to get pats on the back" - Josh Taylor reveals his intentions ahead of Jack Catterall fight

Josh Taylor has made his intentions very clear ahead of his mandatory title defense against Jack Catterall. In a promo video for the fight, Taylor reveals why he is boxing and what he is looking to achieve:

"I'm not in this sport to get pats on the back. I'm not in the sport to get well done, and smoke blown up my back. I'm not in this sport for all that, I'm in this sport to be one of the best fighters there can ever be."

It has been very evident throughout his career that 'The Tartan Tornado' is not in it for the money or the fame. He does not cherry-pick his opponents. He finds the toughest fighters he can fight and goes to war with them.

Despite running through the entire division and joining the elite group of Undisputed Champions in the four-belt era, he is not very well recognized outside of the UK.

This could be due to the fact that he hardly fights outside of the UK. The fights of his that have taken place in the United Stated were not huge draws. Taylor is undoubtedly one of the greatest British boxers of our generation. A lack of promotion and hype is the reason why his skills aren't as known to the world as they should be.

Josh Taylor reveals that he performs better in front of big crowds

In an interview with Scottish news channel STV, 'The Tartan Tornado' revealed that he loves performing before big crowds:

"I like boxing in front of the big crowds. I always knew I was like a duck to water when it came to performing in front of crowds, I just know that’s what I was meant for.”

Josh Taylor is a true entertainer. He also spoke about how disappointed he was with his last two fights. One of his fights took place with no fans in attendance owing to the pandemic. His other fight in Vegas took place with a limited number of people. So this time around, in a packed venue at the OVO Hydro Arena, in Glasgow, Scotland, Taylor is looking to put on the performance of a lifetime.

