"This cancel culture is killing everything" - Josh Taylor speaks out on Jimmy Carr controversy 

Josh Taylor has come out publicly to condemn cancel culture following the recent controversy surrounding comedian Jimmy Carr. Carr made some controversial comments about gypsies in his Netflix special. What was meant to be a joke turned into a huge issue with many people canceling Carr over it and petitioning to remove his special from Netflix.

Carr is known to be an edgy comedian and his jokes have sparked similar reactions in the past, although none as severe as this. In response to the backlash, 'The Tartan Tornado' tweeted out the following:

"If you don’t like someone’s humour & choose to take it out of context, just don’t listen or watch. It’s really that simple. You don’t haver to censor people just because some people don’t like it. This cancel culture is killing everything"

Taylor did not agree with his comments or defend the comedian. He simply stated that comedy should never be taken seriously, and that people get offended too easily on the internet nowadays. Taylor himself received quite a lot of backlash for his Tweet. Fans tweeted out asking why Taylor was supporting Carr after what he said. Taylor replied saying it should be treated as a joke and if you don't like it, don't listen to it.

Josh Taylor asks his fans to help him pick out ring entrance songs

Over the weekend, a bored Josh Taylor sought his fans' help to pick out a song for his ring entrance. 'The Tartan Tornado' will defend his belts against Jack Catterall on February 26 at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

Taylor will be fighting in his hometown and the crowd will be electric. So picking the right song is essential to get the spectators going. Here's what he asked his fans:

"Sitting bored here at home this weekend & I cannot wait until fight night now. I’m just sitting pondering about ring entrance songs, what you you folks pick for your ring walk tune?? Fire away"

Jack Catterall is the mandatory challenger for Taylor, who holds every major belt in the light-welterweight division. This battle between the undefeated Brits should make for a highly entertaining fight.

