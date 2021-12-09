"He's not getting that fight now"- Josh Taylor taunts rival Teofimo Lopez and says Lopez will get badly hurt if the fight happens

Unified light-welterweight king Josh Taylor has been tipped to take on Teofimo Lopez for a while now. However, after Lopez's most recent shock loss to George Kambosos, the possibility of the two duking it out in the ring seems like a far cry, for now.

Josh Taylor recently opened up on the chances of fighting Teofimo Lopez and appeared to be skeptical about the same. While speaking to iFL TV, Taylor talked about how important it was for 'The Takeover' to be brought back to earth.

According to Taylor:

"I'm glad he got his arse beat. About time he got brought back down to Earth. They're still calling my name after he got beat up. He's not getting that fight now. If it does happen, he's getting badly hurt."

Watch Josh Taylor's full interview with iFL TV below:

Teofimo Lopez was handed his first ever pro-boxing defeat at the hands of George Kambosos last month. While Josh Taylor is certain that the fight with Lopez is not on the cards as of now, Teofimo Lopez Sr. thinks the opposite.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Josh Taylor held nothing back when talking about Teofimo’s recent loss 👀 Josh Taylor held nothing back when talking about Teofimo’s recent loss 👀 https://t.co/zVQ2grKy11

Teofimo Lopez's father is confident that they will get a fight in the first quarter of 2022 in the light-welterweight division and then take on Josh Taylor. It will be interesting to see whether the paths of these two collide in the future or not.

Who is Josh Taylor fighting next?

While speculation of a potential fight with Teofimo Lopez looks to be surrounding Josh Taylor at the moment, he needs to focus on his next opponent. The 30 year-old is set to take on Jack Catterall early next year.

Josh Taylor @JoshTaylorBoxer

🎟Sign-up now for access to pre-sale tickets @



Champs coming home. February 26th at the @ovohydro arena. I'm delighted to be back fighting in Scotland & what a fight it is. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 for all the belts.

Josh Taylor will defend his unified light-welterweight championship against Catterall in Glasgow, Scotland on 26th February 2022. It is safe to say that Taylor will be the massive favorite to win this fight but the quality of his challenger cannot be underestimated.

If Josh Taylor is able to get past Jack Catterall and in the meantime Teofimo Lopez gets a win in the 140 pound division, a possible showdown between the two will definitely attract the masses.

