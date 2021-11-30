"It was a complete robbery"- Teofimo Lopez Sr. says his son deserved the victory and reveals they have new plans at a new weight for Teofimo Lopez

A lot has been said about Teofimo Lopez and his loss to George Kambosos this past weekend. What initially looked like a walk in the park for someone who had beaten Vasyl Lomachenko, it turned out to be everything but that.

Heading into the fight, Teofimo Lopez and his father were really confident of securing an emphatic knockout victory and looked past the real threat that George Kambosos was carrying. Post-fight, it seemed like the 'Takeover' was having a hard time accepting the loss.

Well, the same can be said for his father Teofimo Lopez Sr. In a recent interview with Seconds Out, he claimed that his son was the one who deserved to win.

"It was a complete robbery, we dictated the fight from the beginning aggressively. Taking all those points, everybody in the world knows what happened. Everybody's saying that he won 9 to 3 and 10 to 2 [rounds]. The whole arena saw it and it was disgusting. I could not believe what the just did to us."

Teofimo Lopez Sr. is clearly dismissive of the fact his son lost the fight fair and square. He suggested that the whole arena booed the decision. However, the fact of the matter is, the whole arena started booing Teofimo Lopez when he claimed to have won the fight.

Where does Teofimo Lopez go from here?

It looks like Teofimo Lopez is set to commence a new journey in his boxing career after his loss to George Kambosos. The father-son duo had discussed plans to move to 140 pounds leading up to the fight and it seems like they have got another reason to do so.

During the same interview with Seconds Out, Teofimo Lopez Sr. revealed what lies ahead for the former lightweight champion.

"We gonna go up to 140, get a fight in February and then fight Josh Taylor. We still gonna do what we said we were gonna do. This doesn't change anything."

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead of Teofimo Lopez as he looks to make a strong comeback after suffering his first pro-career loss.

Watch Seconds Out's full interview with Teofimo Lopez Sr. below:

