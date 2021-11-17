"I'll beat him to a pulp"- Josh Taylor claims he will beat up Gervonta Davis, and also disses him for picking up easy opponents

Unified light welterweight champion Josh Taylor has recently criticized Gervonta Davis for the opponents he has fought. Taylor went ahead and took a shot at Floyd Mayweather Jr. and his manager Leonard Ellerber, claiming they have fed 'Tank' easy opponents.

In a recent interview with Behind the Gloves, the 30-year-old was asked about a potential fight with Gervonta Davis, to which he answered:

"I'll fight anybody, Tank Davis is far too small for me and I would absolutely beat him up to a pulp, I really would, I'll beat him to a pulp. He's fought no one and I don't think he intends on fighting anyone soon either. I think Floyd and Leonard have not intended to put him against any proper real fighters."

Josh Taylor certainly had some harsh words for the lightweight champion. It is not the first time that someone has criticized Gervonta Davis for his selection of opponents. Many have questioned the hype surrounding the 27-year-old, considering his resume.

Gervonta Davis is known for his ferocious power and has won 24 out of 25 fights by TKO/KO, which would make for an interesting matchup against Taylor. Although Josh Taylor has made it clear that he is ready to fight anyone, fans shouldn't get their hopes up to see Davis and Taylor lock horns in the ring anytime soon.

Watch Josh Taylor's full interview with Behind the Gloves below:

Both fighters are currently doing well in their respective weight classes and it seems unlikely that Davis will step up to light welterweight to fight Taylor.

Who is next in line for Josh Taylor and Gervonta Davis?

Gervonta Davis is set to take on Isaac Cruz on December 5th. However, he was originally supposed to take on Rolly Romero, with sexual harassment allegations against Romero forcing him out of the fight.

Meanwhile, Josh Taylor is currently booked to fight Jack Caterall on February 26th to mark his first unified 140 lbs title defense.

