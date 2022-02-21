Josh Taylor reveals his Scottish-themed shorts ahead of his fight against Jack Catterall

Josh Taylor has revealed his shorts for his upcoming fight against Jack Catterall. Many boxers express themselves through their boxing shorts. Although it is mainly used to advertise their different sponsors, the styles and different patterns they chose can represent the fighter.

For his next fight, 'The Tartan Tornado' revealed his tartan-style shorts and his robe for his ring walk.

Take a look at the tweet:

This time, his shorts will display his own name rather than his nickname. The shorts come in a checkered style, with various different colors and a black elastic band around the waist that says 'Taylor' in blue. His robe, on the other hand, is pretty simple. A black velvet robe with the same pattern on its cuffs as his shorts. On the back, in the same color combination, is his name.

Taylor is taking on Jack Catterall in an all-British battle at the SSE Hydro, in Taylor's hometown of Glasglow, Scotland. The home fans will be cheering on their 'Tartan' Warrior to put another win to his name. Undisputed Light-Welterweight Champion Josh Taylor will look to defend his belts against the WBO's mandatory challenger, Jack Catterall.

Steve Boxman @SteveBoxman



Here is what happened the last time that Taylor fought a fellow Brit back in 2017.



#boxing Undisputed super lightweight champion Josh Taylor returns to the ring this coming weekend, defending his titles against Jack Catterall.Here is what happened the last time that Taylor fought a fellow Brit back in 2017. Undisputed super lightweight champion Josh Taylor returns to the ring this coming weekend, defending his titles against Jack Catterall.Here is what happened the last time that Taylor fought a fellow Brit back in 2017.#boxing https://t.co/SHc8d3TuH5

For Catterall, it is the opportunity of a lifetime to beat the king of the division in front of his own crowd. Taylor will certainly look to make sure he doesn't lose in Scotland. Expect fireworks in this match-up.

Josh Taylor never expected to become an Undisputed Champion

Before his title defense, Taylor sat down with Scottish news channel STV to talk about his fight and how it feels to be back fighting in Scotland again. The interviewer asked Taylor if he ever thought he'd be an undisputed champion when he won his first world title all those years back:

"It's unbelievable you know, I always knew that I would be world champion. I've always known that I was going to become world champion. But did I ever expect to be undisputed world champion? Probably not because I always thought that happens to your superstars in the sport."

Take a look at the interview:

STV Sport @STVSport Ahead of his world title defence against Jack Catterall, @joshtaylorbox1 spoke to @sheelaghmclaren about being undisputed world champion, and fighting in front of a home crowd. news.stv.tv/sport/undisput… Ahead of his world title defence against Jack Catterall, @joshtaylorbox1 spoke to @sheelaghmclaren about being undisputed world champion, and fighting in front of a home crowd. news.stv.tv/sport/undisput… https://t.co/3sDGHlzD3d

Josh Taylor is one of the most successful British fighters going today and has cleaned up the entire Light-Welterweight division. He is a fan favorite because he never backs down from any fight and does not cherry pick his opponents. He has fought the toughest fighters he could possibly face to get to where he is.

In another chapter to his superb story, Josh Taylor looks to make quick work of Jack Catterall.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Will 'The Tartan Tornado' succeed in Scotland? Yes No 0 votes so far