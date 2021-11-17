"He's not a boxer" Undisputed champion Josh Taylor disses Jake Paul and says the YouTuber is "very hard to listen to and tolerate at times" 

Jake Paul has been the talk of the town for a while now. Being on the receiving end of divided reactions from boxers and fans alike, Paul certainly knows how to get people talking. Josh Taylor has also recently voiced his opinion on 'The Problem Child'.

Notable personalities like Teddy Atlas have praised him for what he's doing for the sport. Josh Taylor, meanwhile, doesn't seem to have taken a liking to Jake Paul and does not consider him a real boxer. While recently speaking to Behind the Gloves, the undisputed light-welterweight champion took shots at the YouTuber-turned-boxer:

"He's not a boxer and stuff like that but he's pretty good at trash talk. He was very hard to listen to and tolerate at times but that's entertainment at the end of the day."

Although Josh Taylor does not seem to be a big fan of Jake Paul, he has given credit to the trash talking abilities of the 24 year-old. The comments came after Taylor was present at the first press conference for the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight.

The Scottish boxer even linked up with Paul during the same event. Taylor also revealed that he was present at the press conference because he got invited to the event by Showtime Boxing.

What does Josh Taylor think about Jake Paul fighting Tommy Fury?

Josh Taylor also took time to talk about the highly anticipated match-up between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury. During the same interview, the undefeated boxer chipped in his thoughts about the fight.

"I think it's quite a good fight actually" said Josh Taylor.

Josh Taylor seems interested in watching how the fight turns out. He talked about how the fight was extremely important for Tommy Fury as he has the family name behind him. Taylor also added that Jake Paul is walking into the fight with no extra luggage as nobody expects him to win.

Watch Josh Taylor's full interview with Behind the Gloves below:

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight is expected to take place on December 18th and looks set to be a great show.

Edited by Jack Cunningham