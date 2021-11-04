"He didn't disrespect the sport" - Teddy Atlas credits Jake Paul for taking celebrity boxing to new heights

Social media sensation turned pro-boxer Jake Paul has taken the celebrity boxing scene to new heights, as per Teddy Atlas. The boxing coach recently came out with praise for the 'Problem Child'. During a recent episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, he talked about how Jake Paul has not disrespected the sport as many claim.

"He didn't disrespect the sport, a lot people think he did. But he didn't, he's going on to a different aspect of the sport, if you will. But the thing that I give him credit for is he respected the sport enough to go out there and get a trainer at the work his backside off, to try to get as good as he could," said Teddy Atlas.

Teddy Atlas asserted that Jake Paul has taken the celebrity boxing scene to a whole new level. Atlas gave him credit for bringing back celebrity boxing that existed 20 years ago, as he garnered a lot of attention and money for the sport.

"He brought back celebrity boxing, that used to be around 20 years ago. He brought it to a higher level, be it with the internet, with social media, he was able to bring it to a much different level and a lot more money."

Jake Paul has truly managed to find a way to fit into the boxing world without taking the traditional boxing route. While many have criticized him for the same, Teddy Atlas has nothing but good things to say about 'The Problem Child'.

Watch the full episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas below:

Who is Jake Paul fighting next?

Jake Paul has finally responded to people wanting to see him go up against a boxer. Paul is set to take on Tommy Fury next come December 18th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



One Will Fall.



@showtimeboxing @amaliearena Pucker up Timmy, it’s time to kiss ur last name and ur family’s boxing legacy goodbye. DEC 18th Im changing this wankers name to Tommy Fumbles and celebrating with Tom Brady. Tickets on sale November 10th! #PaulFury One Will Fall. @MostVpromotions @showtimeboxing @amaliearena Pucker up Timmy, it’s time to kiss ur last name and ur family’s boxing legacy goodbye. DEC 18th Im changing this wankers name to Tommy Fumbles and celebrating with Tom Brady. Tickets on sale November 10th!#PaulFury One Will Fall. @MostVpromotions @showtimeboxing @amaliearena https://t.co/IFStMpJul5

Being the brother of Tyson Fury, Tommy is considered to be Jake Paul's toughest challenge yet. While many have taken Tommy Fury's side to finally put an end to Jake Paul, Paul himself is confident that Fury will crack under pressure.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is worth noting that Jake Paul has opened up as a slight underdog in the fight for the first time in his pro boxing career. However, he remains as confident as ever going into the bout with Tommy Fury. It will be interesting to see how the fight unfolds for the two undefeated fighters.

Edited by Avinash Tewari