Jake Paul is confident that Tommy Fury will 'crack under pressure' when they meet in the ring

Jake Paul is convinced that Tommy Fury will be an easier opponent to deal with than Tyron Woodley.

Paul recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel to update his fans about his life and career. In the Q&A portion of the video, Paul was asked if he believes fighting Fury will be a simpler task than squaring off against the former UFC welterweight champion. Paul explained:

"To answer that question of, 'Do you think Tyron is harder Tommy?' my overall answer is yes. I think Tyron has way more experience. He's been in there with some of the UFC legends. He's a five-time champion. Tommy, he's a great fighter. He's undefeated, he's got fast hands, he's quick, he comes from a legendary bloodline, so on and so forth. I just think that boy will crack under pressure."

Fury's lack of experience will ultimately lead to his downfall, according to the YouTube star. Paul also claimed that fighters from the UK usually come up short in big fights. 'The Problem Child' continued:

"And you know, I've taken out everyone from the UK – Deji, Joe Weller, [AnEson] Gib, KSI is scared – he's really next up on the list. We see how they are in fights. All of them have cracked. All of them have lost. Once again in the big stage against me, he's gonna crack. To answer it, Tommy's an easier fight than Tyron for sure and I think I knock him out for sure. And I know I said that about Tyron, but that's really the only time I've ever been wrong."

Watch Jake Paul take on his upcoming clash with Tommy Fury:

John Fury: Jake Paul inserted 'bizarre' clauses into Tommy Fury's fight contract

Jake Paul will be in action once again before the year ends as he's set to take on fellow undefeated up-and-comer Tommy Fury in December. Fury's father and manager, John, claimed that the YouTuber made several "bizarre" demands during the negotiations. However, Fury appeared to be confident in his son's ability as he reportedly said yes to all of them.

One such demand, Paul revealed, was that Fury would have to legally change his name to "Tommy Fumbles" and go by it for an entire year. On the flipside, Paul will pay Fury an additional $500,000 if the Brit wins.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Since Tyson Fury says if Tommy loses to me he will make him change his last name..



So then



However, if I beat you then you have to change your name to Tommy Fumbles for 1 year. The Bet:Since Tyson Fury says if Tommy loses to me he will make him change his last name..So then @tommytntfury if you beat me I will pay you an extra $500k.However, if I beat you then you have to change your name to Tommy Fumbles for 1 year. The Bet: Since Tyson Fury says if Tommy loses to me he will make him change his last name..So then @tommytntfury if you beat me I will pay you an extra $500k.However, if I beat you then you have to change your name to Tommy Fumbles for 1 year.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The idea came from none other than Tommy's older half-brother Tyson Fury. The heavyweight star said in an interview that he'd force Tommy to stop using their legendary family name if he loses to Paul.

WATCH: The influence of Khabib Nurmagomedov on Justin Gaethje

Edited by Utathya Ghosh