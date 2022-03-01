"It frustrates me to see him boxing like that" - Josh Taylor's ex-trainer believes Jack Catterall won their controversial bout

Josh Taylor's former trainer Shane McGuigan believes that Taylor lost his most recent bout to Jack Catterall.

The Scottish fighter faced off against his WBO mandatory defense on Saturday in 'The Tartan Tornado's' home country. Taylor went into the bout as a massive favorite, but didn't show up during the fight. His British counterpart gave him everything he could handle.

Taylor was knocked down for the first time in his career and was thoroughly outboxed, according to most spectators. Despite that, he went on to win the bout via a controversial split decision. Fans didn't believe that Taylor did enough to win the bout and now, it seems that McGuigan didn't either.

Speaking to Boxing Social, the trainer opined that he didn't even look like the fighter he once knew. He also revealed that he believed that Taylor's struggles came from a change in style. McGuigan said:

"Didn't think it was the same Josh Taylor that was in my gym.. Honestly, it frustrates me to see him box like that. I know it's not even the weight, it's just simply the fact that he's trying to change his style. He's a high-paced pressure fighter that's fantastic on the inside. [Now], his hands is down by his chest, he was walking into punches and getting his head jabbed off. He needs to be better than that."

Josh Taylor believes that he won the Jack Catterall fight

Despite most of the boxing community being filled with outrage at Saturday night's decision, it's safe to say that Josh Taylor isn't among those upset.

'The Tartan Tornado' spoke in his post-fight interview about the decision. He opined that the bout wasn't even that close, attributing his victory to his success in the latter rounds. He said:

"He put up a good fight that's for sure. But he never won the fight, he never won the fight, and he knows he never won the fight. I believe that I came along in the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds and I started taking over. It wasn't my best performance but we're moving forward."

While some fans may have had their hopes up for a rematch between the two, that doesn't appear to be happening either. Following the bout, Taylor revealed that he has no intention of rematching his British foe.

Furthermore, it seems that the Undisputed Light-Welterweight Champion is done at 140-pounds in general. He's openly spoken about how difficult the weight cut is for him, and seems to want to fight at welterweight next. He's previously called for a superfight against Terrence Crawford.

