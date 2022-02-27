"What a load of s***!" - Jack Catterall furious after controversial decision loss to Josh Taylor

Jack Catterall has spoken out about his fight against Josh Taylor. He did not hide his emotions when he took to Twitter:

"What a load of s***"

Jack Catterall @jack_catt93 What a load of shit! What a load of shit!

Jack Catterall has reason to be frustrated with the decision. This was the biggest fight of his life and he put on the performance of a lifetime. He stopped 'The Tartan Tornado' in his tracks early on in the fight. Catterall won the early rounds, finding his punches and controlling the fight with his jab. As the fight progressed, he became increasingly comfortable while making Taylor extremely uncomfortable.

Taylor looked lost for the first time in his career. So when Catterall heard the scorecard, he was visibly frustrated and stormed off the stage in anger. Almost the entire boxing community echoed his thoughts on Twitter. Fans were appalled at the scorecard and quickly labeled the fight one of the biggest robberies in boxing history. However, Taylor himself believes he was rightly victorious.

Paddy McGuinness 💙 @PaddyMcGuinness I love Boxing but the corrupt side is infuriating. Who are these judges and why are they never held accountable? A ref gets it wrong in football and they’re hauled over the coals! Josh Taylor is a great fighter but Jack Catterall won that fight. Gutted for him. #TaylorCatterall I love Boxing but the corrupt side is infuriating. Who are these judges and why are they never held accountable? A ref gets it wrong in football and they’re hauled over the coals! Josh Taylor is a great fighter but Jack Catterall won that fight. Gutted for him. #TaylorCatterall https://t.co/qwtkO98HLk

In his post-fight interview, he spoke about how he believed he had done enough to beat Jack Catterall fair and square. He knew he started the fight off slowly, but he believed he did enough in the later rounds to win the decision. Shockingly, he landed just three punches in both the eleventh and twelfth rounds.

Jack Catterall shares his thought on his fight against Josh Taylor the morning after

An emotional Jack Catterall penned a message to his fans on his Instagram account following his loss to Josh Taylor:

"You know what hurts the most, it wasn’t for me I done all of this for my family my team my town and country. My baby girl and misses, our future. Today I should of been waking up with all of the belts. 15 months out the ring, they all wrote me off. F***ed me in every way possible for over two years, finally got the fight. Sacrificed everything to fight one of the top p4p ranked fighters, gave him a lesson. For what. Boxing shame on you. Judges Dreams stolen"

Take a look at his post:

'El Gato' will surely look for a rematch against Josh Taylor after this controversial decision. However, Taylor has expressed his wish to move up in weight to the 147lbs division. If he vacates the belts, Catterall might have another shot at being the champ soon.

