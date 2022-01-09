5 WWE Superstars with popular TikTok accounts

According to the latest statistics, TikTok currently has over one billion active users worldwide, with WWE having 14.9 million of those following them.

TikTok was launched in September 2016 and is owned by Chinese company ByteDance. The platform allows users to create short-form videos, usually with dances, prank jokes, and general entertainment.

The became popular when celebrities like Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez began using it. Since then, it has grown into one of the biggest social media outlets in the world.

WWE makes good use of their account, providing the WWE Universe with short-form content that will grab their attention. A recent video of Brock Lesnar interacting with a fan following his WWE Championship win at Day 1 hit nearly 2 million watches.

Many WWE Superstars and legends have tried, and still try, their hand at TikTok. The majority of the videos created are out of character, with places like Twitter being more character-oriented for WWE Superstars.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars with popular TikTok pages.

#5. WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose uses TikTok

Much of the WWE Universe may be familiar with Mandy Rose's TikTok account. The current NXT Women's Champion often posts several TikTok dances.

Her first attempt at using the platform came in 2020 during the pandemic. During lockdowns, many people were trying to find a way to keep themselves entertained. For Rose, TikTok became one of her outlets.

Mandy is known for doing a number of her videos with former WWE Superstars Lana and Nia Jax. She was asked in a Q&A in April 2020 with Pro Wrestling Sheet about who was better between the trio:

"Come on, is that even a question? I mean, have you seen my videos?!? TikTok is a lot of fun. Nia has been pretty good lately. I’m not gonna lie, I was a little upset that she had Otis on one of hers. I was like 'um, don’t be takin’ my man like that!'"(H/T The Sportster)

As it stands, Mandy has 724k followers and 5.4 million likes. She continues to upload videos when the opportunity presents itself.

