"What the f**k is a musket?" - Adin Ross learns about a musket from his Twitch chat

In a recent stream on Twitch titled "DRAKE ALBUM RELEASE LISTENING PARTY," he decided to check out the new video uploaded by a fellow YouTuber named JiDion, who is popular for his comedic content and skits on YouTube.

In the video, JiDion travels to London to film a video for his channel, where he meets a few Royal Queen's guards. Adin Ross was left bemused at the gun's sight as the chat mentioned 'Musket.'

Adin Ross tried to figure out what a 'musket' is

In the video that JiDion uploaded, he tries to read random jokes to a guard. A senior security member approaches him and asks him to leave. Upon seeing the gun hanging by the side of one of the guards, the Florida-born streamer asked the chat,

"He (the guard) has a gun? What kind of gun is that? Is that a sniper"

Moments later, a viewer rectified his assumption by pointing out that the gun the guard was carrying was called a 'musket.' Adin was visibly confused and proceeded to search for a video explanation of the firearm. He added:

"It's a musket? (laughter) what the f*** is a musket? hold on, what the f*** is a musket?"

A musket is a smoothbore weapon. A smoothbore weapon has a barrel without a rifle. Muskets were first introduced back in the 16th century.

Although the Queen's guards outside Buckingham Palace carry muskets, those closer to the queen or stationed in areas requiring heavier security carry modern weapons such as automatic rifles. After a brief inspection of a video clip demonstration of a musket, Adin hilariously exclaims:

"What the f***? Bro, why don't they (The British guards) just use f***ing 2022 f***ing, like, AKs and s**t, like M16s."

Adin Ross soon realized the reason for the very next moment. He further said:

"Oh, no, no...it's cuz the f***ing umm, the f***ing gun laws there"

Watch the whole stream here. Timestamp 1:36:10

The viewers were also intrigued by Adin's response

Fans were also amused, laughing at the gullibility of the American streamer. The chat went wild with emoticons, stickers, and laughing gestures. Here's how the chat reacted:

The chat went crazy with the reactions. (Image via Twitch)

Adin Ross regularly streams on his Twitch channel named 'AdinRoss.' He can be seen playing EA Sports UFC, NBA 2K, GTA V, and reacting to various other videos.

