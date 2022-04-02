Twitch streamer Forsen appears to take over LSF subreddit as a large-scale April Fool's Day prank

As part of an April Fools' Day prank, the subreddit r/LivestreamFail has been flooded with clips of the popular Swedish streamer Sebastian "Forsen".

The streamer has hundreds of thousands of fans across the internet, as he's had a long career in the streaming space and in Esports. While his popularity may not be as built-up as other top streamers like xQc and Pokimane, his fanbase is what truly sets this streamer apart from all the others.

Going by the name of the "Forsen Boys," the streamer's fans have made a name for themselves for their unique and, at times, bizarre sense of humor. They've had a hand in creating multiple viral memes online, one of which is just leaving their streamer's name in the comment section of posts with nothing else.

This trend is regularly seen on r/LivestreamFail, as nearly every trending post includes at least one comment like this, usually gaining a decent amount of upvotes from other fans of the streamer.

Forsen takes over r/LivestreamFail for April Fool's Day

However, the trend of leaving the streamer's name in the comment section has evolved into being the only thing that people are posting today on the subreddit, flooding the page with only clips of Forsen as part of a wide-scale April Fool's Day prank.

This was announced by one user simply posting the streamer's name along with the declaration that only clips of the streamer will be posted today. The moderators of the subreddit pinned the comment, ensuring that this way, everyone checking the page would see why only one streamer was being featured.

The post has over 1,000 comments that are all nearly just the same word over and over, showing that hundreds of users are ready to play along with the joke. Two users commented that new people coming onto the site for the first time would certainly be confused, as the same word will be the only thing they'll see.

Along with the post, the moderators changed the subreddit's banner to say "ForsenFail," also changing the profile image for the site to one of the streamer's emotes.

Given the opportunity, many users posted some of their favorite clips of the streamer, with a video of one of his most famous and chaotic clips gaining a few thousand upvotes.

While this trend will be over by the end of the day, it certainly seems like members of the subreddit are thoroughly enjoying this "April Fors Day" celebration. Perhaps this event will give the streamer more attention from unfamiliar viewers who enjoyed the clips they saw, or maybe people may be upset that the streamer is the only thing in their feed for the entire day.

