“I’m just watching it”: Forsen comes up with amusing ‘loophole’ to watch Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares

Streamer Forsen left fans laughing after his latest stream where he found a 'loophole' in DMCA laws, claiming he's not reacting to the media but "just watching it".

During his latest Twitch broadcast, Swedish streamer Sebastian "Forsen" Fors was watching some clips from the popular TV show Kitchen Nightmares, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsey, one of the most famous chefs in the world.

Oblivious or ingenious? Forsen finds a loophole for watching media on stream

Watching shows like this has been Twitch's latest fad, where a streamer would sit with their audience and watch a variety of TV shows and movies on their streams.

So while Forsen was enjoying watching the show, members of his community tried warning him about the recent actions that the media company Fox Network has taken against streamers for watching their shows on a livestream. Forsen replied:

"Streamers banned for (Gordon Ramsey) react? Since when?"

He then remarks to his chat that he is, in fact, not reacting but instead just simply watching:

"Well I'm not reacting, I'm just watching."

This quick-witted response is a fun loophole Forsen came up with, but it certainly won't hold up in court. His lighthearted disposition towards the idea of getting banned for watching media on a livestream either means he is indifferent about being banned again, or that he simply doesn't realize the severity of the possible consequences for participating in this trend.

This latest trend seems to be losing ground, as the past few days have seen streamer Pokimane being banned from Twitch for watching shows on her streams, and HasanAbi receiving a copyright takedown on one of his VODs.

pokimane @pokimanelol

see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream confirmed 48 hour suspension!see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream confirmed 48 hour suspension!see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream 😎

hasanabi @hasanthehun THE MASTERCHEF META IS OVER! THE MASTERCHEF META IS OVER! https://t.co/PRd46aJMbo

The action from media companies has deterred some streamers from reacting to media on their streams, but others seem to be tempting fate, refusing to relent until they either receive a warning, or have action taken against them.

It seems like Forsen is on the side of not caring, as after his chat made him aware of the risks, he immediately went right back to watching Kitchen Nightmares. The reaction worried fans that their favorite streamer might be banned and reinvigorated those who believe the recent bans and takedowns issued by the DMCA are ridiculous.

So will Forsen be the next top streamer to face a DMCA takedown like HasanAbi, or will he be banned like Pokimane? Will he listen to his chat's advice, or will he continue to react to TV shows on stream? We'll see in the coming days, or possibly in the next few hours.

Edited by R. Elahi