"You are not helping anyone": VTuber Ironmouse criticizes anime-watchers on Twitch following discussion on Disguised Toast

Twitch V-Tuber Ironmouse recently expressed disappointment with the current meta of streamers reacting to TV shows, especially anime on their streams, which has led to suspensions and DMCA complaints.

The platform's currently in a precarious position with new complaints being brought up every day, and according to Ironmouse, streamers like Disguised Toast should stop following the trend.

"You are not helping anyone (by) doing this."

Twitch V-Tuber Ironmouse condemns streamers like Disguised Toast for watching anime on stream

During a recent Teamfight Tactics stream, Ironmouse was joined by fellow streamers Scarra, Sykkuno, boxbox and Bao to discuss their platform's current situation with content creators receiving DMCA complaints and suspensions.

When boxbox asked the crew whether someone would get banned from watching anime on their streams, Scarra quickly pointed out that Disguised Toast would be the first to get axed.

"Oh yeah, Toast is going to."

However, V-Tuber Ironmouse had other burning questions on her mind, and she later asked why streamers needed to watch licensed content like anime on their streams.

"Why are people doing this?"

Popular streamer Sykkuno provided a straightforward answer to Ironmouse's query by noting that streamers like Disguised Toast and many more get a lot of views for easy content like reaction streams.

"Because it's as content and you get double the viewers."

While the idea sounds great for streamers on Twitch, Ironmouse urged content creators to stop following the trend even though Sykkuno reiterated that they were earning more than they would for a regular stream.

"No, this is bad, do not stream."

Additionally, Ironmouse noted that streams like these would catch the attention of anime rights holders, which could lead to a flurry of DMCA complaints and suspensions for Twitch streamers.

"This is bad. You're just making the anime industry really pissed."

Fans on Twitter have echoed similar thoughts, with many claiming that anime reactors will face a fate similar to that of Pokimane and HasanAbi, who received DMCA complaints yesterday.

CapCorgi @CapCorgiTTV Poki got DMCA'd, and another started with anime (Toast with Deathnote, and BELOW xQc).



LARGE streamers are putting Twitch in the crosshairs by acting fools while everyone else are acting even worse by supporting them.



You're going to nuke the entire site like this smh Poki got DMCA'd, and another started with anime (Toast with Deathnote, and BELOW xQc).LARGE streamers are putting Twitch in the crosshairs by acting fools while everyone else are acting even worse by supporting them. You're going to nuke the entire site like this smh https://t.co/hpWLrHMkFA

🌸Chrysanna🌸 ♡ 🐢🐰 @brocaloid @CaptainSparklez So many people talking about Master Chef, but no one is talking about Toast watching oturaN or etoN htaeD... Not saying he's NOT going to get caught but he's kinda under the radar rn 🤷🏽‍♀️ @CaptainSparklez So many people talking about Master Chef, but no one is talking about Toast watching oturaN or etoN htaeD... Not saying he's NOT going to get caught but he's kinda under the radar rn 🤷🏽‍♀️

Breezy  He/Him @EzBreezy750 This man watching Hunter X Hunter on Twitch

these anime company's are going to send us into the dark ages... This man watching Hunter X Hunter on Twitch these anime company's are going to send us into the dark ages... https://t.co/lxqydJJpCe

In the end, it seems like only time will tell how long Twitch streamers can continue their shenanigans before the anime industry catches wind of them and cause mayhem by slapping them with DMCA complaints.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar