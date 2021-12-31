Bedridden VTuber Ironmouse cries after using VR to hug Nyanners in VRChat for first time

During a recent stream, an incredibly wholesome moment involving the popular VTuber Ironmouse sparked a wave of waterworks for herself and her loyal audience.

Ironmouse debuted her newly-acquired VR equipment this week and met up with fellow VTuber Nyatasha Nyanners in VRChat. The two friends hugged each other as soon as they could and ended up bursting into joyful tears.

💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 @ironmouse Dapper in a PAPR, RN @MurseWordsworth



#wearyourmask

#DoBetter

#PublicHealth

#TrustANurse We have so many people who lack even the most basic, elementary school-level science literacy in this country, who cite "decreased oxygen intake" or "carbon dioxide retention" as a reason it to not wear a mask in public. We have so many people who lack even the most basic, elementary school-level science literacy in this country, who cite "decreased oxygen intake" or "carbon dioxide retention" as a reason it to not wear a mask in public. #wearyourmask#DoBetter#PublicHealth#TrustANurse https://t.co/Sw1FZ17HVb I am living with both an immune & lung disease. I am on oxygen 24/7. I have had to wear masks for years to protect myself from the world. Its uncomfy but it never affected my breathing. WEAR A MASK PLEASE. Not just for yourself and others but for people like me who have PIDD. twitter.com/MurseWordswort… I am living with both an immune & lung disease. I am on oxygen 24/7. I have had to wear masks for years to protect myself from the world. Its uncomfy but it never affected my breathing. WEAR A MASK PLEASE. Not just for yourself and others but for people like me who have PIDD. twitter.com/MurseWordswort…

Ironmouse, a VTuber of Puerto Rican origin, has an immuno-compromising illness that renders her unable to leave her room or even her bed. Watching Ironmouse fulfill an old promise to Nyanners had the audience tearing up, their joyous emotions affecting all the other players in the room they were gathered in.

Ironmouse uses VR equipment for the first time

The popular VTuber Ironmouse recently acquired a set of VR equipment. Until then, she had been playing VRChat using the generic keyboard and mouse controls, making it quite difficult to perform more personalized actions within the game.

The whole moment was captured on several Twitch creators' streams, including Robert "roflgator" Malecki who was the one who led Ironmouse to Nyanners. Reassuring her that she was doing great for her time with VR equipment, they walked into the dining room that Nyanners and Veibae were currently in.

As soon as the two laid eyes on each other, they began screaming hysterically with joy. After comically struggling to remove her character from a sofa, Nyanners got up and quickly went to Ironmouse. In the background, Veibae could be heard exclaiming,

"You're in VR!"

Ironmouse joyfully replied that she was. She then hugged Nyanners, leading to both of them sobbing from the overwhelming emotions that had overtaken them.

For context, Ironmouse suffers from Common Variable Immunodeficiency (CVID), a rare disease that attacks her immune system. As she's explained in previous streams of hers, the VTuber is heavily affected by her illness, unable to go outside and is mostly stuck in her bed, away from regular human contact.

In an interview with YouTuber and comedian Anthony Padilla, she stated,

“I got so sick that I couldn’t go out. And my contact with people was very limited and I felt like I couldn’t really be a human. So, I started being a VTuber. I have never felt more myself than I have in this digital body."

VTubing allowed her to gain a human connection that she would otherwise not have, making friends online and playing games while keeping her identity private.

During a VRChat stream earlier this year, Ironmouse made a promise to Nyanners, who had affectionately hugged her:

"One day, I will hug you back."

Also Read Article Continues below

As such, seeing Ironmouse be able to fulfill her promise and hug another person, which she would normally not be able to do, was a touching moment for not only her audience, but for those who were also present at the scene.

Edited by Atul S