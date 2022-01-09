"There was a Queen": Twitch streamer Squeex shades Pokimane in 'fairytale' retelling of her ban

Over the past few weeks, a lot has happened on Twitch. There have been suspensions for streamers like Pokimane and many more for streaming licensed content on their channel.

However, there's no reason to worry about not being able to digest everything as Super Mario 64 speedrunner Squeex recently provided the story of Pokimane's ban with a fairytale retelling for the ages.

"Once upon a time on Twitch television.."

Squeex explains the Pokimane ban saga as a fairytale story

During a recent Super Mario 64 run, Twitch streamer Squeex commented on Pokimane's suspension from Twitch after she was hit with a DMCA complaint about watching Avatar: The Last Airbender.

He began the story by calling Pokimane the "Queen of Twitch television" and further stated how the "Queen" became too cozy with her situation by reacting to the popular animated TV show.

"There was a Queen. She got very very cozy and the Queen decreed from her top roof that she would be watching Avatar."

He further continued his story about stating how it ended for Pokimane, with a DMCA complaint taking down the popular streamer's channel for 48 hours.

"Suddenly, in a flash, in a fiery flame, her channel was taken down."

Squeex also added a bit of spice to his storyline. He spoke about how the conversation has been going around the social media world, with many Twitter and Reddit users talking about how this will play out.

"12 posts on Reddit, 13 responses, nobody knows where to go, hot takes here there, drama at the scenes, Twitter posts flying left and right, fighting for attention."

Kaden @KallixVA Polygon @Polygon Pokimane banned on Twitch after streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender polygon.com/22873041/pokim… Pokimane banned on Twitch after streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender polygon.com/22873041/pokim… https://t.co/Uf4qmkknuk I hate Twitch's DMCA system as much as anyone but this whole trend of large streamers sitting and just watching TV on streams feels like it's practically inviting a strike imo. twitter.com/Polygon/status… I hate Twitch's DMCA system as much as anyone but this whole trend of large streamers sitting and just watching TV on streams feels like it's practically inviting a strike imo. twitter.com/Polygon/status…

Tipster @BanishedJourno Every Twitch stream I've clicked on in the past 15 to 20 minutes has one of these people reacting to TV shows. When these TV studios come knocking on Twitch's door these morons are gonna be so screwed. They didn't learn a damn thing from the music industry DMCA takedowns. Every Twitch stream I've clicked on in the past 15 to 20 minutes has one of these people reacting to TV shows. When these TV studios come knocking on Twitch's door these morons are gonna be so screwed. They didn't learn a damn thing from the music industry DMCA takedowns. https://t.co/Fh1Nfmf9tJ

Gigguk @GiggukAZ Fighting for my life on YouTube dodging copyright claims, dealing with false DMCA take towns,getting my videos region blocked, fighting tooth and nail to prove my content is fair use and transformative.



Meanwhile on Twitch... Fighting for my life on YouTube dodging copyright claims, dealing with false DMCA take towns,getting my videos region blocked, fighting tooth and nail to prove my content is fair use and transformative.Meanwhile on Twitch...

However, in the end, he felt that nothing would come out of it, as most of them are claiming attention while Pokimane will return without any harm on Monday with more viewers than before on her comeback stream.

"Then she came back with 20 times her viewership. Feels good."

With streamers like HasanAbi receiving DMCA complaints, it will be interesting to see if the TV show reaction meta will continue for a long time because it seems like the platform could be at risk of lawsuits from the right holders of these shows and anime.

