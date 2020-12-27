Twitter rejoices as Forsen gets unbanned on Twitch, a month after being suspended for a Horse GIF

Popular Twitch streamer Sebastian Fors, known popularly as Forsen, has finally been unbanned by Twitch, after an agonizing one-month wait.

The 30-year old Swedish streamer was infamously banned off the platform last month, after he accidentally clicked on an explicit GIF of a horse on live stream, as thousands watched on.

His ban incited an inflammatory response from the online community as they called out Twitch over its questionable ban policy, considering the fact that there are several other streamers who often get off with far more worse misdeeds.

However, in what will come as a major source of relief for his fans, according to latest updates, Forsen has finally been unbanned on Twitch:

Soon after news of Twitch unbanning has gone viral, Twitter has been flooded with several reactions from his fans, who rejoiced over his return.

Forsen returns to Twitch, a month after ban

Prior to his ban, Forsen had more than a million followers online and was quite popular courtesy of his gaming streams which revolved around games such as Minecraft, PUBG, CS:GO and more.

HIs indefinite suspension on the 26th of November, 2020 sent shockwaves throughout the Twitch community, as fans pointed out that it was not a deliberate act worthy of receiving an indefinite suspension.

As pressure reached incendiary levels, a whole month later since the incident, Forsen has now finally been unbanned and fans are more than overjoyed.

Forsen himself posted an update, much to the relief of his fans:

So apparently I’m unbanned! I’ll cu guys tomorrow at 7pm cet. Thats all. — Sebastian Fors (@Forsen) December 26, 2020

Check out some of the other reactions online, as ecstatic fans took to Twitter to celebrate:

While the congratulatory messages continue to come in thick and fast, the fallout of his ban is expected to linger on for quite some time, given the questionable nature of recent Twitch bans.

Just recently, a streamer by the name of MissBehavin received only a 3 day ban for deliberately exposing herself on live stream, while another called Tayhuhu was slapped with a far more grave suspension, only because her child interacted with stream.

Similar to the Forsen ban, Tayhuhu's ban was met with mass outrage and it was the joint efforts of the community which forced Twitch to reinstate her account.

As his fans come to terms with his return, it seems like the celebratory mood surrounding Forsen will eventually fade away, but the bitter remnants of questionable Twitch policy will continue to remain under intense public scrutiny.