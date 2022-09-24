"THE BIGGEST EVENT OF MY CAREER": Ludwig announces Mogul Chessboxing Championship; event to combine chess with boxing

Earlier today, YouTube streamer Ludwig announced his new influencer event, the Mogul Chessboxing Championship. The 27-year-old is no stranger to creating events. He is the founder and host of the very popular Mogul Money competition. He has also previously worked in an online chess and poker tournament involving several streamers. However, his latest venture appears to be the most unusual.

In a one-minute-long video, Ludwig announced his latest enterprise, which will see influencers take on other creators in not only chess matches but also boxing matches. The winner will be declared when a competitor either gets a "knockout" or a "checkmate" in either of the sports.

Sharing it on Twitter, the YouTuber captioned it:

"THE BIGGEST EVENT OF MY CAREER"

ludwig @LudwigAhgren THE BIGGEST EVENT OF MY CAREER THE BIGGEST EVENT OF MY CAREER https://t.co/CQQryEzps6

Ludwig states that his new event will be bereft of any PPVs

Considering the fact that many influencer events that are of the same ilk get streamed only on a pay-per-view basis, Ludwig's intention to make it a free-to-watch event raised a lot of eyebrows. He also declared that his goal was to make it the most-watched stream on YouTube.

Mogul Chessboxing Championship is likely to take place from 11 December 2022. Both Twitch and YouTube creators are expected to partake in Ludwig's latest venture. Among the various social media influencers that have been announced to feature include the likes of Jeremy "Disguised Toast", Ali "Myth" and Albert "boxbox."

Apart from having influencers, the mercurial streamer also announced the inclusion of Canadian chess Grandmaster Aman Hambleton, who will square off against UK International Chess Master and commentator Lawrence Trent for the main event.

Here is the entire fight card/schedule for Mogul Chessboxing Championship:

Smashboxing Undercard:

Fiction vs. Kalindi Joshman vs. Spud

Undercards:

Myth vs. Boy Boy Disguised Toast vs. PointCrow Abroad in Japan vs. Papaplatte Stanz vs. boxbox Sardoche vs. Toph

Main event:

GM Aman Hambleton vs. IM Lawrence Trent

Fans react to the announcement

Ludwig has amassed a large fan base courtesy of his ingenuine ideas and ready-to-take initiative attitude. Many fans were left amused by the streamer's latest venture. At the time of writing, his tweet had garnered over 57K likes and 2K retweets.

Here are some reactions shared by users:

hasanabi @hasanthehun @LudwigAhgren HE SAID ITS TIME FOR A CHESS DLC @LudwigAhgren HE SAID ITS TIME FOR A CHESS DLC

Classify 😼 @Class @LudwigAhgren Wait so is it like, a chess match. But every time they move a piece you actually punch the opponent?? @LudwigAhgren Wait so is it like, a chess match. But every time they move a piece you actually punch the opponent??

GothamChess @GothamChess @LudwigAhgren Aight who is fighting me next year? @LudwigAhgren Aight who is fighting me next year?

The 27-year-old streamer also revealed that he had been working on the project for multiple months. The event is confirmed to take place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. Further information regarding the competition is expected to be released in due course of time.

