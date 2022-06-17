"Lily's the coolest one" - Ludwig chooses his GOAT from OfflineTV on stream with CDawgVA

In an IRL stream with Connor "CDawgVa", Ludwig Anders declared who is the best OfflineTV streamer. The Welsh IRL streamer is visiting and streaming in America and Ahgren was guiding him about American food.

As they sat in the restaurant, CDawg shared his experience of meeting many famous personalities in LA. Ludwig promptly asked him if he had come across anyone from OfflineTV. When Connor replied that he had worked online with LilyPichu, Ludwig immediately told him that she was the coolest in the group.

Ludwig gushes about Lily being the best OTV streamer

CDawg was excited to meet streamers such as HasanAbi in person for the first time, before his guide started talking about OfflineTV:

"I feel like I'm new and I'm meeting everyone. Hi, hi, oh hi."

The American streamer commented on the density of streamers in LA:

"There's a lot of streamers in LA."

The conversation then turns to OfflineTV as he asks CDawg:

"Have you met any of the OfflineTV people?"

When he gets a negative answer, he asks whether they have met online, at least because Connor works from Japan, and anime is a big deal for many streamers:

"Do you cross paths online though? Cus they are all like f*****g weebs."

The Welshman answers:

"Not really, just cus like timezones. I've done stuff for... I've done videos with Lily."

This is when Ludwig drops his opinion about his favorites in the group and jokes about it:

"Lily's the coolest one in OfflineTV. Don't tell anyone I said that."

The long-time Pokimane stan seems to have changed his mind and absolutely adores LilyPichu for being the funniest streamer on the platform. After smiling at the camera, CDawg quips:

"Are you allowed to say that?"

The YouTuber momentarily considers others like MichaelReeves, DisguisedToast and Pokimane. But in the end, he still appears to have the same answer:

"Michael actually. Michael is cool. Toast is also pretty cool. F**k. Poki is also pretty cool. No I'm back to it. I went full circle. Lily is the GOAT."

He then explains why Lily is the best in the organization:

"She is funny. That's all you need."

CDawg thinks this is a fair reason but still puts forward Scarra as a potential candidate. But Ludwig was having none of it:

"Scarra is great. I mean they are great, they are all nice. But if I'm picking a GOAT, I'm picking a GOAT."

Fans react to Ludwig's opinion

Chat clearly love OTV and did not hesitate to voice their own favorites. Some reckoned Michael, Toast and Scarra were better.

Fans praised Ludwig's choice and pointed out Lily's strengths.

As CDawg points out in the clip, with the chat also chipping in, Ludwig is a good friend of multiple OTV members, including Lily. As a founding member and a close friend, it is understandable why he would pick her as the GOAT.

