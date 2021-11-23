“Big fail”: Ludwig gets caught by Twitch chat having watched a questionable video of Pokimane

Ludwig Ahgren was "caught in 4k" after his Twitch chat spotted a questionable clip of Pokimane's that was already marked as "seen" on his YouTube account.

The streamer, turning beet red, explained that he was curious to know if the title was indicative of what happened, as it would have been a "big fail". Ahgren was browsing YouTube on stream when the incident occurred.

Ludwig turns red and scrambles for an excuse after viewers call him out

Ludwig Ahgren's latest stream had him browsing YouTube in order to watch videos with his viewers. At one point, the Twitch chat noticed that a video with a strange title about his friend Imane "Pokimane" Anys had already been "watched" on his account, as indicated by the red bar under it.

Ludwig didn't notice he had been caught at first, until his chat began to spam words of confusion and laughter. When he realized what he had done, the streamer began to cackle and scrambled to get out a coherent sentence.

"O-okay... it was a big fail. I was like, 'that's crazy, I can't believe she left that.'"

His chat continued to tease him for the reveal, which prompted him to say even more in his defense:

"Okay. I get clickbaited out of my mind and all of a sudden I'M the guy who's getting exposed out here? I can't believe I just got exposed by my red bar."

Ludwig Ahgren is a well-known figure in the Twitch community and is friends with many other popular streamers. As of late, the 26-year-old has unintentionally been involved in a number of comical situations, such as the time he revealed Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Sigarusa's big streaming secret.

Over the past year, the streamer has faced health problems, including when he had to get his appendix removed. However, Ahgren has recovered well since then and is streaming as usual through his Twitch account.

Many argued that Ludwig's contribution to the streaming community and the type of content he has put out merits nomination for the Content Creator of the Year award at The Game Awards 2021.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee