"How is this happening?": Ludwig discovers Amouranth's streaming secret

A simple message sent to Ludwig by Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa led to his discovery of one of her biggest livestream secrets.

As Ahgren was signaling the end of his livestream, he received a message from Amouranth leading him to track down what she was doing. This ultimately led to a shocking discovery which amused many.

Ludwig calls Amouranth the "hardest-working human on Twitch" after figuring out her secret

At the end of Ludwig Ahgren's latest Twitch stream, the content creator was signing off in order to go record his podcast The Yard.

As he bid his viewers goodbye, he spotted a message from Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa who was lurking in his chat, saying:

"@ludwig DISCUSS BUSINESS VENTURES YEEES"

Ludwig, upon seeing the message, exclaimed on stream:

"Amouranth, we will have to discuss our business ventures, absolutely - are you not live right now Amo? How are you typing in chat?"

Ludwig then pulled up a browser tab with her Twitch stream on it. On screen, Amouranth could be seen doing an ASMR ear-licking segment while looking at something off camera. Ludwig was confused and said:

"What? How is this happening? How is this possible?"

As soon as he spoke, the ASMR streamer could be seen laughing so one could safely assume that she had his stream open on one of her devices.

Ludwig continued to be flabbergasted and Amouranth began to look up and down, as if she were typing on a keyboard and looking at her monitor. Ahgren finally posed the big question everyone was secretly thinking:

"Do you just watch Twitch in your headphones secretly while licking a microphone? Did I just find out that you're secretly watching Twitch while farming thousands of views?"

She began to giggle at his question and nodded, confirming his suspicions. Ludwig then asked another question:

"Nod your head if you watch movies and shit, and TV shows, Netflix."

Amouranth continued to nod, leading Ludwig to yell out in surprise, calling the entire situation "crazy" in jest. He ended his stream by raiding the ASMR streamer, calling her the "hardest-working human on all of Twitch."

Redditors found the strategy she employed quite efficient, and called her smart for her hustle while not stretching herself out too thin with exhausting antics.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Kaitlyn gained a lot of notoriety and fame after her controversial ASMR streams which drew flack from a large number of people. However, it seems she is now on good terms with many popular streamers in the community.

Edited by Siddharth Satish