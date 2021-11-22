Minecraft Streamer Dream shares his top five streamer picks, featuring xQc and TommyInnit

On November 19, 2021, Clay "Dream" shared his own top five streamers list in light of the plethora of content creator award shows happening around this time.

The list featured content creators such as Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo, Félix "xQc" Lengyel, Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Ranboo, and Ludwig Ahgren.

dream @dreamwastaken my top 5 streamer picks of 2021 (English because that’s what I speak) because I see all the controversy around it 😳



Ludwig

xQc

Rae

Miz

Ranboo / Tommy (close call & I’m biased)



(no particular order)



Dream has been nominated for a few awards himself, such as "content creator of the year" at The Game Awards 2021. Since his debut online, the YouTuber's rise has been nothing short of immense. His crowning achievements include speedrunning, subscriber milestones, and content creation, as well as establishing the infamous Dream Survival-Multiplayer (SMP).

Dream has found himself amid several controversies over the years, but that's never stopped him from continuing to spread positivity and speak his mind on the community of content creators around him.

Dream's tweet, sharing his five personal picks for streamer of the year, is nothing short of another attempt to bring members of the community around him into the limelight.

Minecraft Streamer Dream tweets out, sharing his top five streamer picks of 2021

Dream took to social media on Friday, November 19 to share his personal top five streamer picks.

The tweet reads:



It isn't unusual for the faceless streamer to come out with a statement like this, especially after the recent nominations for The Game Awards 2021.

Dream followed this tweet with another, stating sarcastically:

"I hope I win every award I’m ever nominated for even if I don’t deserve it because I’m a w**re for awards also I hope George wins streamer of the year even though he never streams because that would be hilarious."

When a follower replied to the tweet, stating that the faceless streamer has worked hard this year and really does deserve the award and nomination, he replied:

"I don’t think anyone really “deserves” any award, it’s really hard to tell across communities and cultures and language barriers and overall impact, THAT BEING SAID, I think that means that everyone deserves recognition and it’s cool being nominated for cool stuff :)"

Dream further explained the difficulty of choosing just a few content creators to be named as nominees and tweeted:

"There’s so many awesome streamers it’s really hard to pick just a couple. some had insanely high viewers others streamed all the time others broke records others innovated styles of content, some did all of the above. It’s tough there’s so many people that had a big impact."



A few of the content creators named in the tweet replied to Dream, showing appreciation for having their accomplishments recognized.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit @dreamwastaken Thanks! I don’t really understand this tweet Dream @dreamwastaken Thanks! I don’t really understand this tweet Dream

CHIDOLE :)) @Chidole__ @dreamwastaken I think im just fine w whoever gets picked, they all seem deserving and im tired lf everyone beating other ccs down for their fave ccs! Just bc theyre also deserving of a nomination doesnt mean the ones nominated shouldnt be there yk! BE NICE ppl, please im so tired of it @dreamwastaken I think im just fine w whoever gets picked, they all seem deserving and im tired lf everyone beating other ccs down for their fave ccs! Just bc theyre also deserving of a nomination doesnt mean the ones nominated shouldnt be there yk! BE NICE ppl, please im so tired of it

Fans have also been in a frenzy over the tweet. Their happiness in seeing content creators lift each other up during the awards show season is evident in their replies.

