"She's hiding"- LilyPichu reveals where her dog likes to rest when she is streaming

A pretty adorable moment occurred during a recent We Were Here Forever stream with LilyPichu. One of the streamer’s dogs was napping on her desk, and one of the viewers called it a “cute looking skunk.”

Saying it was a dog, she also revealed where her other pomeranian, Temmie was hiding.

“What are ya buyin’? What are ya’ sellin’? She’s hiding.”

An adorable moment on LilyPichu’s stream reveals where Temmie rests

LilyPichu was playing We Were Here Forever recently, a partner-based puzzle game and one of her viewers brought up the small dog on her desk, calling it a cute skunk. The small, adorable black and white Pomeranian apparently looked like a sunk, with its white and black fur, to the viewer.

The streamer seemed pretty amused by the comment and said:

“Wait, this is a dog, yeah. Doesn’t he look like a dog? Yeah, I have another one."

Opening her pink jacket, the streamer had another surprise for her audience. She revealed where her other pomeranian, Temmie, was casually hiding. The dog was nestled on the streamer's lap, happily taking a nap.

(Clip begins at 4:27:29)

LilyPichu then imitated the merchant from Resident Evil 4, who would show up and offer his wares to the player, before giggling and saying that Temmie was hiding.

However, that was the end of the cute incident as she go tpulled back into the game right away.

LilyPichu's Twitch chat reacts to her dogs

The streamer’s audience loved it. Temmie’s very popular in the streamer's fanbase, and they were excited to see a secret, surprise Temmie during the stream. It was a very adorable moment, and everyone was excited for it.

Temmie was incredibly popular in this clip and fans were glad to see the adorable puppy (Image via Lilypichu/Twitch)

One user on Reddit found it particularly amusing, looking back on wolves that were ultimately domesticated. Dogs, after all, were domesticated through the gray wolves of Eurasia.

Redditors were just glad to see such a heartwarming sight, thanking the streamer for showing off her cute puppies on the stream.

Another thought it was the cutest thing they’ve seen all year. It was definitely an adorable sight to see the streamer unveil her other dog, while also imitating the Resident Evil 4 merchant.

It was a wholesome moment for the streamer and her fans, who got to see both of the adorable pups while watching a tense, team-based game in We Were Here Forever.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan