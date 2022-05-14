Pokimane leaves fans in awe as she shares a wholesome Uber incident

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" recently took over the internet by sharing a cute Uber-related incident that she was a part of. Taking to Twitter, Poki shared a story involving sneezing with her followers, eliciting quite an interesting reaction from fans.

Unsurprisingly, the tweet has already gone viral, fetching over 25K likes since it went up. Here's what exactly happened.

"Just sneezed in my uber": Pokimane shares a feel-good Uber incident

Be it on Instagram or Twitter, Poki often shares the happenings in her life with her fans. She has documented many cute instances where she was a part of a wholesome moment; sometimes, she captures these moments in her live broadcasts and vlogs.

In an interesting turn of events, one such incident, however, occurred off-camera. The incident in question concerns her time in an Uber.

imane 💜 @imane i hope he doesn’t think i’m sick..



then he goes “omg i’m sorry for laughing, your sneeze was just so cute”



In a tweet she recently posted, she said that as she was traveling in an uber when she sneezed and got a wholesome response from the driver.

After sneezing, the streamer was quite embarrassed. This is when the driver called her sneeze "so cute."

Twitter reacts to Pokimane's story

As expected, the wholesome uber story invited more than quite a few reactions. One user, however, decided to take this moment to share with people how her friend also has a cute sneeze and was once asked a funny question because of her sneeze.

"My friend has a really cute sneeze and Im used to it so I just say bless you automatically but some people overreact and I forget that they have never heard her sneeze before. Once a sub asked if she had a mouse in her pocket."

The majority of fans just jumped in with their opinion on the incident, while a handful of Twitter users shared their own uber experiences in the comment section.

Here are some of the best responses to Pokimane's tweet.

Out Of Context Dms @nocontext_dms they were like did you just sneeze?? And I'm like yes I'm done for - and they were like bless you!!! I thought I was gonna get fired or smth @imane Omg I sneezed at work once and im around older people okay??? I thought I was gonna get kicked outthey were like did you just sneeze?? And I'm likeyesI'm done for - and they were like bless you!!! I thought I was gonna get fired or smth @imane Omg I sneezed at work once and im around older people okay??? I thought I was gonna get kicked out 😭 they were like did you just sneeze?? And I'm like 😭 yes 😭 I'm done for - and they were like bless you!!! I thought I was gonna get fired or smth

Amr Yousef @AmrJo88 @imane what other people think lies outside our control zone, you're basically torturing and making yourself miserable every time you try to control something outside your control zone, regardless of whether you succeed or not @imane what other people think lies outside our control zone, you're basically torturing and making yourself miserable every time you try to control something outside your control zone, regardless of whether you succeed or not

Jarminx @Jarminx @imane When my passengers sneeze..... I say "bless you", I get a "thank you" in return but also, "I promise I don't have covid".. Far too many paranoid passengers getting kicked out for sneezing as if sneezing is a new thing that never happened before covid. @imane When my passengers sneeze..... I say "bless you", I get a "thank you" in return but also, "I promise I don't have covid".. Far too many paranoid passengers getting kicked out for sneezing as if sneezing is a new thing that never happened before covid. 😕

Dumb_Donny ◇tWiTcHbItCh◇ @Dumb_Donny_ @Jarminx @imane Fr anytime a rider makes any throat sounds they immediately apologize and say they dont have covid @Jarminx @imane Fr anytime a rider makes any throat sounds they immediately apologize and say they dont have covid 😭

nathanwesthead04 @NathanWesthead1 @imane “And kids… that is how I met your mother’ @imane “And kids… that is how I met your mother’

iXEvenex @ixevenex @imane I’ll take things that never happened for $500 @imane I’ll take things that never happened for $500

Pokimane is one of Twitch's most popular broadcasters. With over 9 million followers on the purple platform, the Canadian-Moroccan streamer has truly made her mark in the streaming industry.

Notably, this is not the first time Poki has mentioned an uber incident to her fans. Back in February 2022, she shared a terrifying story of public harassment involving her alone in a parking lot. Luckily, this time wasn't anything like her previous uber incident.

