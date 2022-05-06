"No one sees the demon that she is"- JustaMinx reacts to Lilypichu drawing her during their girls' trip

In the most recent stream, Twitch streamer JustaMinx hilariously reacted to LilyPichu drawing her during their all-girls' trip, and what came next was a hilarious series of events.

Lily Pichu, JustaMinx, QTCinderella, Alinity, MayaHiga and many other notable women content creators on Twitch are off to an all-girls' trip. Suffice to say, fans are absolutely loving every bit of it. In an interesting turn of events, during one of the activities on the trip, LilyPichu made a stunning portrait of Minx as a gift to her.

However, things didn't go well from there onwards, as Minx tripped over the sofa, resulting in a few minutes of intense chaos. Reacting to LilyPichu's stunning drawing, JustaMinx hilariously claimed:

"No one sees the demon that she is. Why would you bring a f****** a demon in here"

JustaMinx hilariously reacts to LilyPichu's drawing during their all-girls' trip

During QTCinderella's all-girls' trip, the creators engaged in a bunch of different activities like defense classes, pottery and more. However, during one of those activities, LilyPichu made a beautiful portrait of Minx.

Although everyone absolutely loved the portrait, JustaMinx's response was a bit weird and hilarious at the same time. Of course, the streamer was just joking around with LilyPichu. Although their friendship is quite new, it seems like the two are becoming close during the trip.

Basically, the streamers are doing this bit during a girls' trip in which as per Minx, LilyPichu is a demon who's scared of her looks. Going by that bit, the duo can be seen entertaining others with their drama.

Giving a few weird looks to LilyPichu, JustaMinx hilariously notes:

"Oh my gosh. Oh Jesus. The woman is drunk. Don't turn that sh** around."

Continuing the joke, Justaminx claimed:

"Why would you bring a demon in here? Lily, Lily."

To which QTCinderella joins in to say:

"She just wants to hangout."

Fans react to Minx's hilarious response to LilyPichu's potrait

As expected, the hilarious interaction evoked a plethora of reactions from viewers. Moreover, one YouTube user even joked that LilyPichu is being a bit scary around people.

Fans react to JustaMinx hilarious response to LilyPichu's portrait (Image via - Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

All you need to know about the all-girls' trip

Notably, when it comes to well-executed trips and activities on the Amazon-owned platform, QTCinderella is the one to do it. From Sh*tcamp to the most recent record-breaking Grand Inaugural Streamer Awards 2022, QTCinderella has done it all with utmost perfection and fun.

Moreover, the girls' trip website features a complete schedule of all the activities for the event, with the event activity being streamed on a different creator's handle.

It goes without saying, but women content creators having a good time with their gorgeous and talented peers is an exciting watch for the viewers. From pottery classes and cooking, to drawing and learning self-defence, the trip is filled with some of the best activities.

Furthermore, just like all the other events by QTCinderella, this girls' trip also has merch for fans. The created merch will help fund girl-trips and other future events organized by the Twitch streamer herself.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul