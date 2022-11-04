American esports organization Misfits Gaming has officially signed Blaire "QTCinderella" as a content creator days after leaving Team SoloMid (TSM). The popular streamer, known for her baking skills, showed off a Misfits Gaming-styled tiered cake in a short announcement video featuring other creators associated with the org such as Aimsey, and Ranboo among others.

Two days ago, Blaire revealed that she would no longer be part of the TSM family and needed an organization that would "help make my dreams a reality" and it appears she has made her choice. Retweeting the video, the streamer said she is now a Minecrafter; a jab at the fact that a number of popular Minecraft players are part of the team.

Fans excited to see what QTCinderella cooks up next with the help of Misfits Gaming's $20 million creator fund

As an experienced organizer who has been the brains behind so many big projects, it is no wonder that Misfits Gaming brought on QTCinderella under their newly announced $20 million creator fund. Here is how the official website describes the initiative:

We are looking to partner with creators who have big project ideas, but need extra help in order to get their idea off the ground. We are looking for projects that are innovative, creative, ambitious, and sustainable.

Although primarily a Just Chatting streamer who has also played popular games like League of Legends and Chess on stream, she is also known for hosting numerous collaborative events such as Shi*Camp, which involves content creators from a variety of organizations.

The most ambitious and popular event she ever hosted was arguably the 2022 Streamer Awards, which was basically styled as a full-fledged awards ceremony for the streaming industry co-hosted by QTCinderella and Maya Higa. The event had a huge number of different categories and gave out awards such as the Legacy Streamer award and Streamer of the Year award.

Considering the previous comments made by the streamer in her Tweets after leaving TSM, it seems that the creator fund was an integral part of the decision to join Misfits Gaming.

Social media reactions to the move

Fans of the streamer and the organization were pretty stoked with QTCinderella joining Misifts. Here are some of the reactions from fellow streamers and the streaming/gaming community on Twitter:

QTCinderella is a well-known personality in the streaming sphere. She started her Twitch career in 2018 and currently commands more than 802k followers on her channel. Her YouTube channel boasts a respectable 72,885,366 views and 382K subscribers. Fans can catch her streaming under the Misfits banner on her regular channels in the future.

