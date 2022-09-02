Misfits Gaming vs Fnatic League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split Playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first match of round 2 at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split playoffs will be between Misfits Gaming and Fnatic. It is a match with more stakes than any other LEC match-up until this point.

The result will determine the final team from Europe to play in the League of Legends Worlds 2022. Therefore, losing is not an option, although, apart from qualification, there is some personal prestige involved for both teams.

LEC @LEC good morning to everyone who is excited for #LEC today good morning to everyone who is excited for #LEC today

This is because Misfits will be selling its LEC spot next season, which means that this might be the final game that the organization plays. In the case of Fnatic, however, losing will mean that the team fails to qualify for the World Championships for the first time, which would be a disaster.

Preview of Misfits Gaming versus Fnatic at League of Legends Worlds 2022

Predictions

Misfits Gaming had an up-and-down season during the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split. The team started very weak, but eventually picked up a few wins as the season progressed.

One of the most notable changes to Misfits Gaming this year was the way it performed as a team rather than relying on individual prowess. In 2021, they were all about midlaner Vetheo.

LEC @LEC



Can Neon solidify himself as one of the greats in the Playoff Spotlight: @neon_euw Can Neon solidify himself as one of the greats in the #LEC by taking down Fnatic and qualifying for #Worlds2022 Playoff Spotlight: @neon_euw Can Neon solidify himself as one of the greats in the #LEC by taking down Fnatic and qualifying for #Worlds2022? https://t.co/8uobZMJpSD

However, as of the 2022 Summer Split, the team focuses a lot more on Neon, Zanzarah, and other pros, which provides Vetheo with a lot more breathing room. One of Misfit Gaming's most significant success stories this year has been its late-game team fighting.

However, the problem that the team faces is that Vetheo often requires too many resources to shine. Unfortunately, those resources do not always extend to match-winning performances, which hurts the team a lot.

On the other hand, Fnatic started strong but declined massively during League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split. It suddenly looked as if they are not a team but five individuals forced to play with each other.

There is no doubt that the only reason Fnatic is even playing in the Playoffs is because of individual brilliance from Wunder and Upset. There was a point where the team barely had a 10% chance of making it to this stage.

Elias Lipp @FNC_Upset We bounce back and reverse sweep Excel. Respect to their players! A lot to take away from that series to be prepared for Misfits. Game by game it is. Hard work ahead We bounce back and reverse sweep Excel. Respect to their players! A lot to take away from that series to be prepared for Misfits. Game by game it is. Hard work ahead

Somehow it prevailed and is still breathing. In fact, in the first-round series against EXCEL, Fnatic was down 0-2 and was one more loss away from elimination. As it happened, EXCEL failed to keep its composure and threw three games, helping Fnatic grab the win.

Thus, it has finally come down to this game against Misfits; unless there are some major changes, Fnatic will rely on individual performances to pass this final barrier for Worlds 2022 qualification.

However, in terms of predictions, it is tough to make a concrete assessment. Misfits Gaming relies on team fighting, but Fnatic relies on individual prowess. In hindsight, it might look that this is an easy one to call.

Misfits Gaming LoL @MisfitsggLoL Tomorrow could be the last time we ever play League of Legends... Tomorrow could be the last time we ever play League of Legends...

However, it is important to remember that Misfits Gaming has one of the worst early games in the league, while Fnatic is quite decent at the same. Therefore, if Razork can help Humanoid and Upset get early leads, the games can look very one-sided.

So it is safe to say that despite Misfits Gaming's team fighting skills, the poor early game will hurt the team, meaning Fnatic should close it out with a 3-1 or 3-2 victory.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and Misfits Gaming have faced each other 29 times, with the former notching 15 victories and the latter 14.

Previous results

Previously, Misfits Gaming faced G2 Esports in Round 1 of the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split and suffered a 1-3 loss.

Fnatic, on the other hand, faced EXCEL and had a very close 3-2 victory.

LEC 2022 rosters

Fnatic

Wunder

Razork

Humanoid

Upset

Hylissang

Misfits Gaming

Irrelevant

Zanzarah

Vetheo

Neon

Mersa

Livestream details

Fnatic versus Misfits Gaming will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on September 2, 2022, from 9 am PDT/9:30 pm IST.

