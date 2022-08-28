Gen.G crowned League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split champions: Rule r and Chovy dismantle T1 for a 3-0 finish

The finals of League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split have officially come to an end. This was a surprising and anti-climatic final as Gen.G swept T1 3-0 comfortably.

The entire series was a combination of a clean drafting strategy from Gen.G accompanied by some outstanding individual performances. However, the two names that deserve a special mention are Chovy and Ruler.

Both of these players were instrumental and showcased massive prowess both in terms of skill as well as decision making. Nevertheless, credit should be given to the other three members of Gen.G as well since it was a team effort that helped them reach their destination.

League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split trophy was the first ever domestic title for Ruler and Chovy

Ruler and Chovy are two of the best players in the world within League of Legends. As such, several fans might be under the impression that both of them should have won at least a few domestic titles in the past.

However, as it turns out, it is the first ever League of Legends LCK title for both Ruler and Chovy, which is a surprise. These players have been chasing glory for several years now, reaching close but never crossing the finish line.

In fact, during the Spring Split as well, they faced T1 in the finals. Unfortunately, T1 demolished Gen.G back then, which led to Ruler and Chovy losing out on the title again.

However, this time, both players were determined, as, during the finals, both stepped up in style. Ruler on his Zeri and Chovy on his Azir dismantled T1 and styled over them.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that both these players made T1 look like a tier 2 League of Legends team. This is a massive achievement, and there is no doubt that Gen.G will be one of the favorites to clinch the League of Legends Worlds 2022.

In any case, even though Chovy and Ruler were the stars, one of the players who should not go unnoticed is Peanut. He had one of his best years during the LCK 2022 Summer Split, and his final performance was in a league of its own.

Chovy and Ruler were able to perform because Peanut made sure that Faker and co were completely shut down right from minute 1. Peanut's jungle pathing and decision-making made Oner look like a sitting duck as he catapulted his lanes too early, which eventually helped Gen.G demolish T1.

