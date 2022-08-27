Popular League of Legends streamer LS unbanned from Twitch for Riot DMCA takedown

During a live viewing of the widely popular 2022 LEC Summer Split playoffs on August 26, popular League of Legends streamer and analyst Nick "LS" De Cesare was banned from Twitch for DMCA infringement. However, he got unbanned within a few hours.

As per the 28-years-old, player-focused game developer and publisher Riot Games issued a DMCA for his coverage of LEC. The only way to appeal for the removal of the ban was through the multi-million dollar company.

Left utterly perplexed by the sudden Twitch ban and then unban, the content creator took to his Twitter handle to explain the situation to his viewers in its entirety. He even thanked the streaming platform for resolving everything so quickly.

Luckily for his viewers, it appears the issue was resolved quickly within a few hours, and the streamer got his channel back. That meant the online star only missed the first game of the LCS Playoffs, much to the relief of his fans.

LS quickly unbanned after receiving DMCA strike on Twitch from Riot for watching LEC VODs during live viewing

Nick addressing the matter (Image via Twitter/LS)

DMCA takedowns are one of the most serious strikes on a streaming platform, resulting in lost revenues. While, most of the time, they are due to streamers playing copyrighted music or simply watching a movie or even a TV show during streaming, it's pretty rare to witness DMCA strikes for merely watching another game on the broadcast.

But surprisingly, that appears to be the case for popular League of Legends streamer LS.

Nick addressed the matter to his viewers, highlighting some crucial details regarding the live viewing session. One fan brought up the fact that he could have been hit with a DMCA strike due to live viewing VODs for three hours before the live matches began.

However, LS quickly disputed the claim by revealing these were edited versions of the Twitch mods and that he has been using them for quite a while now.

Luckily, the issue has now been resolved, and his stream is currently live once again on Twitch. Suffice to say, with his previous understanding of the multi-million game development company along with his status as a formidable name in the realm of League of Legends, the internet personality was able to bring the channel back up in such a short period.

Thanking and appreciating Riot and Twitch for resolving everything so swiftly, LS noted:

LS thanked Twitch and Riot Games (Image via Twitter/LS)

Essentially, DMCA stands for Digital Millennium Copyright Act. It is part of US copyright law and relates to a defined process of removing content from the internet.

Simply put, it is more like a seal of protection placed on the original content on a website that deters thieves from stealing the original idea and content.

