League of Legends Star Guardians 2022: All missions, rewards, chapters, and more

League of Legends' highly anticipated 2022 Star Guardian event is finally live, and the MOBA will give away a lot of free loot to players when they complete all the various missions.

The event brings new missions, rewards, a visual novel experience, and a brand new story that expands on the existing Valoran City lore.

Players will be able to get their hands on an event pass as well that offers additional rewards for 1650 RP. It will have 200 Tokens along with four Orbs themed around the event.

An event pass bundle is up for grabs as well, and for 2650 RP, League of Legends players can get everything in the regular pass as well as the event pass, including the champion Ekko, and his new Star Guardian skin and icon, as well as the event-themed border.

Below mentioned is a long list of all the loot that players will be able to get their hands on during the League of Legends 2022 Star Guardian event.

All League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 missions and reward

1) Event Pass: Missions, Objectives, and Rewards

Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 1

Objective: Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: Star Guardian 2022 Pass Icon and five Mythic Essence

Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 2

Objective: Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: 10 Win XP Boost and five Mythic Essence

Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 3

Objective: Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: Mystery Emote Permanent and five Mythic Essence

Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 4

Objective: Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: Umi Loves You! Emote and five Mythic Essence

Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 5

Objective: Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: You Kick Ina? Emote and five Mythic Essence

Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 6

Objective: Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: Rigel Disappoint Emote and 1500 Blue Essence

Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 7

Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: 500 Orange Essence and 1 Hextech Key

Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 8

Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: 1 Masterwork Chest and Key and 1500 Blue Essence

Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 9

Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: 1 Masterwork Chest and 750 Orange Essence

Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 10

Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: 1 Star Guardian 2022 Orb and 1 Masterwork Chest and key

2) Obtaining Starlight

Players who are not looking to purchase the event pass with RP will still get their hands on loot and rewards that they will be able to collect just by playing the game.

The League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 event story will have four chapters that players will need to go through. Each chapter and act completion will grant rewards. However, to complete the chapters, players will need Starlight to take down two bosses.

The mid-boss will need 45 Starlight while the final boss will require 90.

Here is how you get Starlight in League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 event:

Play a game of Summoners Rift: 10 Starlight

Win a game of Summoner’s Rift: 5 Starlight

Play a game of ARAM, TFT (any mode), or Ultimate Spellbook: 6 Starlight

Win a game of ARAM, TFT (any mode), or Ultimate Spellbook: 3 Starlight

Play as a Champion from the Star Guardian Universe: 3 Starlight

Play on a team with 1/2/3+ Star Guardian Universe skins: 2/3/4 Starlight

3) Chapters

As aforementioned, there will be four chapters in League of Legends’ 2022 Star Guardian event, with each Chapter containing three Acts and subsequent rewards.

Each chapter will play out in a similar manner, with three acts within each one. You get a reward at the beginning of each chapter, as well as each boss you defeat.

Chapter one starts on July 14, and every subsequent chapter will begin a week after the previous one. Here are all the rewards you can gain as you work through the story.

Chapter 1

Act 1

Required Strength: 0

Reward: 100 Blue Essence

Act 2

Required Strength: 45

Reward: Star Guardian 2022 Icon and 35 Star Guardian 2022 Tokens

Act 3

Required Strength: 90

Reward: Eternals Capsule and 40 Star Guardian Tokens

Chapter 2

Act 1

Required Strength: 0

Reward: 100 Blue Essence

Act 2

Required Strength: 45

Rewards: Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks Icon, Fiddlesticks Series 1 Eternals, and 35 Star Guardian 2022 Tokens

Act 3

Required Strength: 90

Rewards: Come Closer Emote and 40 Star Guardian Tokens

Chapter 3

Act 1

Required Strength: 0

Reward: 100 Blue Essence

Act 2

Required Strength: 45

Reward: Star Guardian 2022 Orb and 35 Star Guardian 2022 Tokens

Act 3

Required Strength: 90

Reward: Star Nemesis Morgana Icon and 40 Star Guardian Tokens

Chapter 4

Act 1

Required Strength: 0

Reward: 100 Blue Essence

Act 2

Required Strength: 45

Reward: Morgana Series 1 Eternals plus 35 Star Guardian 2022 Tokens

Act 3

Required Strength: 90

Reward: You’re Mine Emote and 40 Star Guardian Tokens

4) Bond Levels and Rewards

Apart from the rewards obtained from the story and event pass, players will also get to grab some loot by progressing their Bond levels with the new Star Guardians.

Missions and Bond earned:

Play a game of Summoner’s Rift: +3 Bond earned

Play a game of ARAM, TFT, or Ultimate Spellbook: +2 earned

Play as the champion you want to earn Bonds for: +4 Bond earned

Play while using their Star Guardian Skin: +2 Bond earned

All Bond Level rewards

Each Star Guardian will have three bond levels and associated rewards, they are:

Kai’Sa

Star Guardian Kai'Sa (Image via Riot Games)

Mission Objectives:

Kill 200 minions – 3 Bonds

Deal 40,000 damage to Champions – 3 Bonds

Bond level rewards:

Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Kai’Sa Icon

Lvl 2 – Kai’Sa Series 1 Eternals

Lvl 3 – Aww How Cute! Emote

Sona

Star Guardian Sona (Image via Riot Games)

Mission Objectives

Earn 60 vision score – 3 Bonds

Heal 10,000 damage – 3 Bonds

Bond Level rewards

Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Sona Icon

Lvl 2 – Sona Series 1 Eternals

Lvl 3 – So Sweet! Emote

Nilah

Star Guardian Nilah (Image via Riot Games)

Mission Objectives

Kill 200 minions – 3 Bonds

Get 30 takedowns – 3 Bonds

Bond Level Rewards

Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Nilah Icon

Lvl 2 – Nilah Series 1 Eternals

Lvl 3 – What Joy! Emote

Ekko

Star Guardian Ekko (Image via Riot Games)

Mission Objectives

Kill 5 Epic Monsters – 3 Bonds

Earn 15 Champion kills – 3 Bonds

Bond Level Rewards

Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Ekko Icon

Lvl 2 – Ekko Series 1 Eternals

Lvl 3 – Gotcha! Emote

Akali

Star Guardian Akali (Image voa Riot Games)

Mission Objectives

Get 15 Champion Kills – 3 Bonds

Deal 24,000 magic damage to Champions – 3 Bonds

Bond Level Rewards

Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Akali Icon

Lvl 2 – Akali Series 1 Eternals

Lvl 3 – Who’s Next? Emote

Taliyah

Star Guardian Taliyah (Image via Riot Games)

Mission Objectives

Earn 30 takedowns – 3 Bonds

Kill 200 jungle monsters – 3 Bonds

Bond Level Rewards

Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Taliyah Icon

Lvl 2 – Taliyah Series 1 Eternals

Lvl 3 – Rock On! Emote

Rell

Star Guardian Rell (Image voa Riot Games)

Mission Objectives

Earn 60 vision score – 3 Bonds

Earn 50 CC score – 3 Bonds

Bond Level Rewards

Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Rell Icon

Lvl 2 – Rell Series 1 Eternals

Lvl 3 – One More Thing… Emote

Quinn

Star Guardian Quinn (Image via Riot Games)

Mission Objectives

Get 15 Champion kills – 3 Bonds

Deal 30,000 physical damage to Champions – 3 Bonds

Bond Level Rewards

Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Quinn Icon

Lvl 2 – Quinn Series 1 Eternals

Lvl 3 – Perfection Emote

From July 14, 2022, to August 15, 2022, players on all servers and clients will get a chance to test their bonds of friendship with all the new Star Guardians that have arrived with patch 12.13.

