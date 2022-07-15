League of Legends Star Guardians 2022: All missions, rewards, chapters, and more

League of Legends' highly anticipated 2022 Star Guardian event is finally live, and the MOBA will give away a lot of free loot to players when they complete all the various missions.
The event brings new missions, rewards, a visual novel experience, and a brand new story that expands on the existing Valoran City lore.
Players will be able to get their hands on an event pass as well that offers additional rewards for 1650 RP. It will have 200 Tokens along with four Orbs themed around the event.
An event pass bundle is up for grabs as well, and for 2650 RP, League of Legends players can get everything in the regular pass as well as the event pass, including the champion Ekko, and his new Star Guardian skin and icon, as well as the event-themed border.
Below mentioned is a long list of all the loot that players will be able to get their hands on during the League of Legends 2022 Star Guardian event.
All League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 missions and reward
1) Event Pass: Missions, Objectives, and Rewards
Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 1
- Objective: Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: Star Guardian 2022 Pass Icon and five Mythic Essence
Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 2
- Objective: Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: 10 Win XP Boost and five Mythic Essence
Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 3
- Objective: Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: Mystery Emote Permanent and five Mythic Essence
Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 4
- Objective: Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: Umi Loves You! Emote and five Mythic Essence
Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 5
- Objective: Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: You Kick Ina? Emote and five Mythic Essence
Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 6
- Objective: Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: Rigel Disappoint Emote and 1500 Blue Essence
Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 7
- Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: 500 Orange Essence and 1 Hextech Key
Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 8
- Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: 1 Masterwork Chest and Key and 1500 Blue Essence
Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 9
- Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: 1 Masterwork Chest and 750 Orange Essence
Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 10
- Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: 1 Star Guardian 2022 Orb and 1 Masterwork Chest and key
2) Obtaining Starlight
Players who are not looking to purchase the event pass with RP will still get their hands on loot and rewards that they will be able to collect just by playing the game.
The League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 event story will have four chapters that players will need to go through. Each chapter and act completion will grant rewards. However, to complete the chapters, players will need Starlight to take down two bosses.
The mid-boss will need 45 Starlight while the final boss will require 90.
Here is how you get Starlight in League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 event:
- Play a game of Summoners Rift: 10 Starlight
- Win a game of Summoner’s Rift: 5 Starlight
- Play a game of ARAM, TFT (any mode), or Ultimate Spellbook: 6 Starlight
- Win a game of ARAM, TFT (any mode), or Ultimate Spellbook: 3 Starlight
- Play as a Champion from the Star Guardian Universe: 3 Starlight
- Play on a team with 1/2/3+ Star Guardian Universe skins: 2/3/4 Starlight
3) Chapters
As aforementioned, there will be four chapters in League of Legends’ 2022 Star Guardian event, with each Chapter containing three Acts and subsequent rewards.
Each chapter will play out in a similar manner, with three acts within each one. You get a reward at the beginning of each chapter, as well as each boss you defeat.
Chapter one starts on July 14, and every subsequent chapter will begin a week after the previous one. Here are all the rewards you can gain as you work through the story.
Chapter 1
Act 1
- Required Strength: 0
- Reward: 100 Blue Essence
Act 2
- Required Strength: 45
- Reward: Star Guardian 2022 Icon and 35 Star Guardian 2022 Tokens
Act 3
- Required Strength: 90
- Reward: Eternals Capsule and 40 Star Guardian Tokens
Chapter 2
Act 1
- Required Strength: 0
- Reward: 100 Blue Essence
Act 2
- Required Strength: 45
- Rewards: Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks Icon, Fiddlesticks Series 1 Eternals, and 35 Star Guardian 2022 Tokens
Act 3
- Required Strength: 90
- Rewards: Come Closer Emote and 40 Star Guardian Tokens
Chapter 3
Act 1
- Required Strength: 0
- Reward: 100 Blue Essence
Act 2
- Required Strength: 45
- Reward: Star Guardian 2022 Orb and 35 Star Guardian 2022 Tokens
Act 3
- Required Strength: 90
- Reward: Star Nemesis Morgana Icon and 40 Star Guardian Tokens
Chapter 4
Act 1
- Required Strength: 0
- Reward: 100 Blue Essence
Act 2
- Required Strength: 45
- Reward: Morgana Series 1 Eternals plus 35 Star Guardian 2022 Tokens
Act 3
- Required Strength: 90
- Reward: You’re Mine Emote and 40 Star Guardian Tokens
4) Bond Levels and Rewards
Apart from the rewards obtained from the story and event pass, players will also get to grab some loot by progressing their Bond levels with the new Star Guardians.
Missions and Bond earned:
- Play a game of Summoner’s Rift: +3 Bond earned
- Play a game of ARAM, TFT, or Ultimate Spellbook: +2 earned
- Play as the champion you want to earn Bonds for: +4 Bond earned
- Play while using their Star Guardian Skin: +2 Bond earned
All Bond Level rewards
Each Star Guardian will have three bond levels and associated rewards, they are:
Kai’Sa
Mission Objectives:
- Kill 200 minions – 3 Bonds
- Deal 40,000 damage to Champions – 3 Bonds
Bond level rewards:
- Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Kai’Sa Icon
- Lvl 2 – Kai’Sa Series 1 Eternals
- Lvl 3 – Aww How Cute! Emote
Sona
Mission Objectives
- Earn 60 vision score – 3 Bonds
- Heal 10,000 damage – 3 Bonds
Bond Level rewards
- Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Sona Icon
- Lvl 2 – Sona Series 1 Eternals
- Lvl 3 – So Sweet! Emote
Nilah
Mission Objectives
- Kill 200 minions – 3 Bonds
- Get 30 takedowns – 3 Bonds
Bond Level Rewards
- Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Nilah Icon
- Lvl 2 – Nilah Series 1 Eternals
- Lvl 3 – What Joy! Emote
Ekko
Mission Objectives
- Kill 5 Epic Monsters – 3 Bonds
- Earn 15 Champion kills – 3 Bonds
Bond Level Rewards
- Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Ekko Icon
- Lvl 2 – Ekko Series 1 Eternals
- Lvl 3 – Gotcha! Emote
Akali
Mission Objectives
- Get 15 Champion Kills – 3 Bonds
- Deal 24,000 magic damage to Champions – 3 Bonds
Bond Level Rewards
- Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Akali Icon
- Lvl 2 – Akali Series 1 Eternals
- Lvl 3 – Who’s Next? Emote
Taliyah
Mission Objectives
- Earn 30 takedowns – 3 Bonds
- Kill 200 jungle monsters – 3 Bonds
Bond Level Rewards
- Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Taliyah Icon
- Lvl 2 – Taliyah Series 1 Eternals
- Lvl 3 – Rock On! Emote
Rell
Mission Objectives
- Earn 60 vision score – 3 Bonds
- Earn 50 CC score – 3 Bonds
Bond Level Rewards
- Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Rell Icon
- Lvl 2 – Rell Series 1 Eternals
- Lvl 3 – One More Thing… Emote
Quinn
Mission Objectives
- Get 15 Champion kills – 3 Bonds
- Deal 30,000 physical damage to Champions – 3 Bonds
Bond Level Rewards
- Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Quinn Icon
- Lvl 2 – Quinn Series 1 Eternals
- Lvl 3 – Perfection Emote
From July 14, 2022, to August 15, 2022, players on all servers and clients will get a chance to test their bonds of friendship with all the new Star Guardians that have arrived with patch 12.13.