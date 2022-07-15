League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 skins: Here are all the new entries for this year's event

Over 20 champions on the League of Legends roster now have Star Guardian variants, making it one of the most popular skin lines in the game.

The MOBA's brand new Star Guardian event for 2022 is set to be released along with patch 12.13. However, this patch will only feature half of the skins that are expected to be part of the entire event.

Exploring the latest skinline entries in League of Legends Star Guardian 2022

A few hours ago, Riot Games announced the final set of Star Guardian skins that will be released along with patch 12.14. The next set will include six more champions, with Akali being the biggest name amongst everyone else. The Star Guardian roster will now include a total of 12 new skins this year.

Brand new Star Guardian skins will be given to eight champions, with Kai'Sa and Akali receiving legendary skins. Ekko will receive both a Star Guardian skin and a Prestige version of the same. Nilah, the newest champion in the game, will also get a Star Guardian skin to go with her debut.

With the introduction of their Star Nemesis skins, Fiddlesticks and Morgana will be brought to the Star Guardian universe as enemies. During this year's event, Star Guardian Syndra, a skin that was first launched in 2017, will also get a Prestige Edition costume.

Although Riot has come up with the the official lore of a few Star Guardian debutants, the complete tales featuring the parallel Star Guardian Universe and new champions will not be showcased on the League website before July 14.

Here are all of the upcoming Star Guardian skins for League of Legends champions that will be released during the 2022 Star Guardian event.

Introducing Star Guardian 2022 debutants with their splash arts and lore

1) Star Guardian Kai’Sa

Star Guardian Kai’Sa (Image via Riot Games)

League Lore:

"A born leader with a head for tactics, Kai'Sa takes her job as captain extremely seriously... perhaps too much for her own good. Still, her squad respects her command and will follow her into even the most dangerous missions, where she'll snipe priority targets and spray the rest with payloads of starlight-powered missiles."

Price: 1820 RP

2) Star Guardian Sona

Star Guardian Sona (Image via Riot Games)

League Lore:

"Quiet and reflective, Sona spends her time away from the Guardians as a composer of music... and her time with them as a figther of incredible power, blasting enemies away with sonically charged starlight. Though she cannot speak, she always makes her voice heard through deeds... or her chatterbox familiar-slash-interpreter, Chiizu."

Price: 1350 RP

3) Star Guardian Nilah

Star Guardian Nilah (Image via Riot Games)

League Lore:

"A powerful Outer Guardian who patrols the wider universe, Nilah has faced multiple reality-ending threats and returned alive... making her a living legend among her peers. Asked to act as teacher to the new generation, she has reluctantly accepted her new responsibilities... though if a particularly big monster appears in VC, she always calls dibs."

Price: 1350 RP

4) Star Guardian Ekko

Star Guardian Ekko (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

League Lore:

"Given time-shifting powers by the First Star, Ekko approaches life with a relaxed and casual demeanor. Why care if you get infinite do-overs? But when it comes to facing monsters alongside the Star Guardians, he's deadly serious, using his command over time and space to keep Valoran City safe from the darkness."

Price: 1350 RP

5) Star Guardian Ekko Prestige

Star Guardian Ekko Prestige (Image via Riot games - League of Legends)

League Lore:

"Ekko doesn't need magical powers to look like a star. He rocks an effortless streetwear style wherever he goes, turning heads and paparazzi lenses alike. Appreciating the look? Take it all in. He's got time."

Price: 2000 Tokens

6) Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks

Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

League Lore:

"The creature known as Fiddlesticks has fed on Star Guardians across every era, hunting those on the verge of falling before finally consuming their light. Its connection to the Guardians, and the reason it is drawn to them, is not well understood... but the familiar seemingly trapped within it suggests a truly disturbing origin."

Price: 1350 RP

7) Star Nemesis Morgana

Star Nemesis Morgana (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

League Lore:

"A villainess of mysterious origins, Morgana believes that concepts like justice and order are holding the universe back... and she's willing to do anything to return it to a state of entropy. Targeting the Star Guardians for destruction, she torments them relentlessly before dealing the final, crushing blow."

Price: 1350 RP

8) Star Guardian Syndra Prestige

Star Guardian Syndra Prestige (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

League Lore:

"A vision in silk and shadow, Syndra doesn't need hordes of adoring fans (though she has them) nor hundreds of eager ateliers desperate to design for her (though she has those, too), because she is always at the center of her own orbit. Her secret? Starlight never goes out of style."

Price: 2000 Tokens

9) Star Guardian Akali

Star Guardian Akali (Image via Riot Games - league of Legends)

League Lore:

"On-again off-again co-captain of a new generation of Star Guardians, Akali's skill in battle is shadowed by her growing realization that the Oath she swore has condemned her to die. Though she fights for the light with all her heart, she finds that darkness is just as powerful... perhaps, even more so..."

Price: 1350 RP

10) Star Guardian Rell

Star Guardian Rell (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

League Lore:

"Hailing from a sister city along with Quinn, Rell is a deliquent loner who does what she wants, when she wants, and avoids making friends by pushing everyone away. In battle she rides atop her mighty steed Sebastien, her simmering rage transforming her into a starlit knight who defends the meek from harm."

Price: 1350 RP

11) Star Guardian Quinn

Star Guardian Quinn (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

League Lore:

"Hailing from a sister city along with Rell, Quinn and her familiar Valor are known back home as a dynamic monster-fighting duo... mask and all. Valoran City represents a big step up from what they're used to, but the two are ready to fight the darkness as only they know how."

Price: 1350 RP

12) Star Guardian Taliyah

Star Guardian Taliyah (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

League lore:

"A rowdy, boisterous fighter by night and a somewhat reserved first year student by day, Taliyah's missions with the Star Guardians are a chance for her to discover the kind of person she wants to become. Surfing across the city on a giant wave of starlight, she's okay with taking her time."

Price: 1350 RP

Players can now participate in the Star Guardian event in a game of their choice. The event is scheduled to run for 10 weeks and end on August 29.

