7 best Star Guardian skins in League of Legends

League of Legends fans will get to experience an all-new Star Guardian event next month. Yesterday, Riot Games released a teaser clip for the next in-game event using the same art style as the Star Guardian skin collection, which pays homage to traditional Japanese animation.

Star Guardian is a series of League of Legends skins set in a parallel universe. It follows a group of high school kids who decide to become cosmic protectors and must face foes who threaten the universe. They do, however, learn about the agony and dangers that come with their newfound positions.

Despite the fact that there are already a variety of Star Guardian skins in the game, no new variants have been published since 2020. Players can expect a fresh batch of skins, profile decorations, and in-game objectives as part of this summer's event, which will usher in a new chapter in the Star Guardian universe's story.

Here are the seven finest Star Guardian skins presently in the game, in honour of League of Legends' impending 2022 Star Guardian event.

Neeko, Poppy, and 5 others are the best Star Guardian skins in League of Legends

1) Star Guardian Neeko

Star Guardian Neeko (Image via Riot Games)

Neeko's Star Guardian outfit features a peach-and-jade colour scheme, which also applies to each of her powers.

Neeko's ultimate Pop Blossom is a standout in this skin, with an exploding damage radius accompanied by a prismatic rainbow effect that ties up all enemy champions hit by the ability with a small bow. According to the game's lore:

"A member of Ahri's original team of Star Guardians, Neeko watched her teammates fall against Zoe's dark powers, going into hiding when she, too, was thought dead. Revealing herself to the newly assembled Star Guardians at the eve of their greatest battle, the wide-eyed adventurer has vowed that this time, she won't run."

2) Star Guardian Poppy

Star Guardian Poppy (Image via Riot Games)

Poppy's Star Guardian skin is one of the most beautiful in the range, with the vivid blue model wonderfully complementing her midnight blue abilities. Poppy's hammer is trimmed with gold and silver, earning it much more respect. According to the lore in League of Legends:

"Fierce and no-nonsense, Poppy is often the first Star Guardian on the battle lines, ready to put her duty before everything else. With her trusty hammer, Poppy sees the universe as black and white: you're either here to smash anything that threatens the sanctity of the cosmos, or you're getting smashed."

3) Star Guardian Jinx

Star Guardian Jinx (Image via Riot Games)

Jinx is decked out in her bright red and white Star Guardian uniform. She's equipped with a plethora of eye-catching skills, so this skin gives her a sleek and polished finish.

Star Guardian Jinx equips the champion with pink projectiles that generate cheerful and bubbly sounds upon impact, in contrast to her regular industrial and heavily-loaded rockets, bullets, and lasers. According to League of Legends' lore:

"Much to the annoyance of her team, Jinx is an impulsive and sometimes cynical Star Guardian who loves a good, glittery explosion. However, when the fighting starts, Jinx will throw herself into the battle to protect others, especially her childhood friend Lux."

4) Star Guardian Zoe

Star Guardian Zoe (Image via Riot Games)

Zoe's Star Guardian skin adds another layer of depth and strength to her style, as if she wasn't already cosmic enough. In comparison to the other skins in the skin line, Zoe's Star Guardian skin is a little different, as she is categorised as a "Corrupted Star Guardian." According to the lore:

"A member of the ancient, first group of Star Guardians, Zoe's heart desired not love, but chaos -- twisting her newfound power into a malignant expression of cosmic madness. After numberless eons of hunting the First Star's chosen, she has finally come to Valoran City, hoping to destroy the latest generation of Guardians as she has countless others."

5) Star Guardian Xayah

Star Guardian Xayah (Image via Riot Games)

The visual effects of Star Guardian Xayah can arguably be considered to be the best of the Star Guardian skinline, simply because they are so detailed. Her skin is in legendary rank, and she has a unique taunt, joke, laugh, and dance that she can do both alone and alongside Rakan.

This skin contains references to Xayah's former self and demonstrates how corrupt she has become. Her homeguard animation, for example, depicts a gleaming pair of dazzling, spectral wings above her, which are most likely what her wings looked like when she was a regular Star Guardian. According to the game's lore:

"Many years ago, Xayah was destroyed in the fight against Zoe, alongside her lover Rakan. The pair were then resurrected and turned against their allies -- a change Xayah seems almost happy about. Blaming the Star Guardians for abandoning her to die, she has taken a bitter, personal stand against them, even as doubts begin to creep in..."

6) Star Guardian Ahri

Star Guardian Ahri (Image via Riot Games)

Miss Fortune, Ezreal, Syndra, and Soraka make up the second ally of Star Guardians, and Ahri is their fierce and feisty captain. For this theme, she received a legendary tier skin with a unique joke, taunt, dance, and delightfully condescending anime girl laugh.

League of Legends' Kiko is an adorable little three-tailed fox who floats around in her orb with yellow, green, and blue stars revolving around him; serving as Ahri's magical medium.

While Ahri recalls her transformation, her Starlight burns a coral pink colour, similar to Sailor Moon's magical female metamorphosis. Part of what makes her skin great is that it is mystically interactive in nature. Based on the League of Legends lore:

"Ahri is a charismatic team captain who leads her group of Star Guardians from the outer cosmos, with the authority of a queen bee and the sly cunning of a fox. She's effortlessly popular, with an irresistible charm that disarms friends and foes alike."

7) Pajama Guardian Cosplay Urgot

Pajama Guardian Cosplay Urgot (Image via Riot Games)

Urgot's Star Guardian skin shows his desire to be a part of the Star Guardians in League of Legends, despite the fact that he is not one of them. Urgot paid respect to the Star Guardians by donning a pair of pyjamas in celebration of the alternate Pajama Guardian skin collection.

Although Pajama Guardian Urgot isn't a full-fledged Star Guardian, the vivid blue colours and spectacular rainbow effects in this skin enhance his in-game kit and attire. As per canon:

"A Star Guardian superfan of almost impossible proportions, Urgot worked really hard on this outfit for the fan meet, so please be respectful."

According to speculation, around 10 new champions including Quinn and Fiddlesticks, as well as Prestige Edition skins for Syndra and Ekko, will be available at this year's Star Guardian event in League of Legends.

The celebrations will commence on July 14, 2022. New skins, cosmetics, and in-game activities will be launched next month to add perks to the hugely popular event. According to rumours, Star Guardian 2022 will be the biggest League of Legends event this year and will feature the debut of Nilah, a new bot lane champion.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

