League of Legends' first melee ADC Nilah: Expected release date and more

League of Legends' bot laners can rejoice as another new champion, Nilah is on her way to the Summoner's Rift anytime soon.

Riot has officially announced the next champion after weeks of speculation and leaks. While it has only been a month since the introduction of Bel'Veth, it appears that Riot is gearing up for another summer release.

Riot's latest teaser shows Nilah "of the Seventh Layer," as she introduces herself. She was teased as a colourful traveler from a faraway land during the Champion Roadmap in April, and she was teased again in a quick teaser yesterday.

Fans may get a glimpse of Nilah's personality after watching the trailer. She'll be a bot laner, with a very unique style of play. She will most likely be the first melee ADC, as Samira is technically a melee but also a ranged champion.

Yasuo might also be argued as one because he is deployed in the bot lane. However, he was designed to be a mid laner on release and off-meta deployments shouldn't be taken into consideration.

Nilah: The Joy Unbound, character reveal and expected release date in League of Legends

Nilah's official release date will most likely be July 13 (Screengrab via League of Legends trailer)

Nilah's character details were first leaked in early June, but the official name and appearance of the new bot laner weren't confirmed until today. An official trailer titled Nilah: The Joy Unbound showed off her abilities and a few gameplay traits.

She appears to be able to dash towards her opponents while wielding a colourful and flowing whip whilst leaving a liquid trail behind her. Another of her powers appears to protect her against auto attacks while leaving her vulnerable to opposing abilities' damage. This skill and impact appears to be shared by Nilah's allies as well.

Nilah's final ability is featured in the trailer, where she creates a vortex around herself while swinging her whip and damaging her opponents in the region. Nilah's hands are enveloped for a few seconds after activating that ability, a design feature that also occurs in one of the champion's animations.

Although most of Nilah's powers, and some details about her lore, were presented in the first official trailer, League of Legends fans can expect more information about her in the coming weeks. Following several leaked details, the League of Legends community also thinks she'll get a Star Guardian skin when she officially steps on to the Summoner's Rift.

When it comes to Nilah's PBE and regular release dates, it's difficult to say when she'll be ready to roll out. She could be on PBE as early as Wednesday. The new bot lane champion is expected to hit the Summoner's Rift with Patch 12.13, according to insiders. In this scenario, fans will need to wait until mid-July before they can officially get their hands on Nilah's Urumi.

If the speculation holds true, Nilah's official release date will most likely be July 13 with Patch 12.13. However, Riot is yet to officially comment on the same.

