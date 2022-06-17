Riot revealed the potential teaser for League of Legends' next champion, Nilah

League of Legends' new void jungler, Bel'Veth, is still being discovered by fans, but they may not have much time before the next champion arrives at the Summoner's Rift.

Riot Games posted a brief 12-second teaser clip for the 161st champion Nilah, who is set to join League of Legends' ever-growing pool of heroes.

They had promised to reveal something about her on June 17 and as fans expected, the announcement came through League of Legends' official Twitter and Facebook handle. A cryptic caption accompanying the video says:

"The waters of life flow on forever. Whose story will they tell? From distant shores, tomorrow."

The video is set on an unnamed Runeterran dock, with what appears to be debris and smoke from sunk ships. A shadowy figure emerges from the backdrop after a little while, treading on the water's surface. Each footstep is suffused in a soothing blue light. The League logo appears on the screen before she steps into the light.

Riot announces the arrival of League of Legends' "colorful but deadly stranger"

Entry moment of the rumored champion, Nilah (Screengrab via League of Legends Facebook page)

Fans believe that this mysterious character is the game's new melee ADC, Nilah, who was teased in April's Champion Roadmap as a "colorful but deadly stranger who came to Runeterra from a land across the seas."

The continent of Runeterra is naturally rich in bodies of water and coastlines, but when it comes to League, the first idea that springs to mind is always Bilgewater. It's unclear if the location is mentioned in this teaser, but the new character doesn't seem to be from there, given that the text says they're from "distant shores."

Nilah's theme, teased by Riot in April 2022 Champion Road Map (Image via Riot Games)

According to previous leaks, Nilah's appearance is said to be that of a woman wielding a water whip. When comparing the silhouette in the video to the leaked photographs of the champ, the slightly cut hairstyle, robes, and water orb on her hip all connect the dots to look similar.

That same roadmap also talked about a mist-like ability which just so happens to have been referenced in the supposedly leaked information about this new champion. Thus, Nilah will likely use a mist ability that functions similarly to Gwen's immunity-granting aura.

Nilah's rumoured kit, which has been released by the League of Legends community, appears to be aimed at another tricky champion. While her level is not as difficult as Aphelios', fans will undoubtedly have to try her out several times before obtaining a fair degree of proficiency in her kit. It appears that Nilah will have a lot of outplay potential if the speculated kit proves to be accurate.

However, the entire discussion is speculative as 12 seconds is insufficient to confirm the champion's existence. LoL fans might have to wait a few more days before Riot publishes elaborate information on the same.

If the revelation is made tomorrow, Nilah might be in the PBE as early as Wednesday. The champion is expected to be released on July 13 with Patch 12.13, according to insiders.

