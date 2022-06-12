League of Legends leaks provide first look at Nilah, the upcoming brand-new melee bot-laner

During the season 12 reveal, League of Legends mentioned that a mysterious and unique bot-laner would arrive at the game later during the year. Since that reveal, there have been many leaks and rumors regarding who this new bot-laner might be.

As it happens, a few days back, the name of the champion was revealed by leakers. However, this time those same sources have provided the first official look at this new bot-laner who will hit the summoner's rift within the next few months.

Nilah has to have ionian roots to her, her design is pulling from very obvious indian refs like the stylized sari, the pants, the color choices and even the shoes



According to the leakers, this new bot-laner might come with patch 12.13 or 12.14. This means that an official reveal might be coming very soon from the developers.

League of Legends' new bot-laner Nilah is set to receive a Star Guardian skin upon release

Rumors regarding League of Legends' brand new bot-laner Nilah have suggested that the champion will be released somewhere around patch 12.13 or 12.14. This means that the expected release date of the champion is around July.

As such, a variety of leaks suggest that Nilah will be part of the Star Guardian event that is also rumored to arrive along with patch 12.13. This is a normal state of affairs as new champions get a new skin upon release.

In any case, Nilah's release has been a point of discussion for a long time now. Up until this point, fans have only been provided with teases, claiming that something or someone special is coming. However, there has never been anything concrete.

This recent leak is probably the first look at this mysterious champion, which means that League of Legends players will be extremely excited regarding the same. This is because bot-laners over the past few years have been extremely stale.

Almost every champion has been a generic marksman with very little difference in gameplay. Zeri is probably the only difference in this regard. Therefore, players will be quite happy if the new botlaner offers something unique in terms of abilities and gameplay.

In any case, the leaks also suggest that the botlaner is a melee champion. Thus, it is already different from the standard releases. There is always a possibility that Nilah might be a fighter, which in turn will provide a new dynamic while playing ADC.

Nevertheless, all of these aspects are leaks, and gamers must wait for official information from Riot Games.

