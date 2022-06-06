League of Legends speculations hint at an upcoming melee bot laner named “Nilah” rumored to release with a Star Guardian skin

A fresh batch of League of Legends leaks and community speculations suggest that the MOBA will receive a brand new bot laner in a couple of patches, supposedly called “Nilah.”

According to leaker and community insiders, who go by the handle of Big Bad Bear, the upcoming bot laner will be a melee champion and is expected to arrive in either patch 12.13 or 12.14.

The leaker states that while it’s true that the upcoming jungler Bel’Veth will be having her release in a couple of days with patch 12.11, it might seem highly unlikely that Riot will be releasing a champion this soon.

However, Big Bad bear does affirm that the speculated bot laner known as Nilah will have her release with the new Star Guardian event and hence is expected to be in a couple of patches. The speculation also suggests that the Bel’Veth release, along with Nilah's reveal and release, as well as the Udyr rework, are “very close” to each other.

Hence, Big Bad Bear seems convinced that the bot laner will get her release date either in 12.13 or 12.14.

Nilah the melee bot laner is speculated to arrive very soon in League of Legends

The community leaker also went on to suggest in the video that Nilah’s release skin will be a Star Guardian Nilah, which is why it’s highly plausible that the melee bot laner gets her release by either 12.13 or 12.14 when the 2022 Star guardian event is set to go live.

This year’s Star Guardian event is expected to introduce new champions to the Star Guardian skin line, with rumors hinting at Quinn and Fiddlesticks being the upcoming members, along with a prestige edition of the skin for Syndra.

However, it seems that the event might make room for the League of Legends developers to introduce a new melee bot laner to the fold.

When speaking about the name “Nilah,” Big Bad Bear states that upon some research, the leaker has found that in Arabic, the name is associated to the water hyacinth flower, and in Hindi it means the color “blue.”

While it’s just a theory at this point, the leaker feels that Nilah (if she does get introduced) might have water-based abilities, and have more of a blue-ish theme around her.

While there is no official or concrete info on her in terms of appearance and gameplay, as League of Legends season 12 is the season of the Void, many in the community feel that like Bel’Veth, Nilah too will boast an incredible concept.

