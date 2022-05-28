League of Legends rumors suggest Star Guardian Syndra might get a Prestige edition skin in 2022

League of Legends' rumored Star Guardian skins have taken over the community over the past few days. There have been rumors regarding skins for Rell, Fiddlesticks, Kai'Sa, and Quinn within the Star Guardian skinline.

However, it seems that a recent rumor is suggesting the release of a Prestige edition skin for Syndra under the same banner. It is important to realize that this champion already has a Star Guardian skin, thus it will be more of a return for the champion with the Prestige version.

Aphro @AphroQiyana leak leaks leaked



star guardian syndra prestige 2.0 ?



oh i know riot is about to struggle to make her strong and popular again before this drops because there’s no way they’re keeping her like that for such a release leak leaks leakedstar guardian syndra prestige 2.0 ? oh i know riot is about to struggle to make her strong and popular again before this drops because there’s no way they’re keeping her like that for such a release https://t.co/OUjXXCmGhn

In any case, this is probably the final leak as of now regarding Star Guardian skins, though considering the hype, it looks like a grand event might be on its way.

Everything regarding the upcoming Star Guardian Prestige skin for Syndra in League of Legends

League of Legends' upcoming Star Guardian event seems to be one of the biggest that the community has ever seen. It will be similar in scale to the Sentinels of Light event that took place back in 2021.

Usually, there is one big event every year that spans over multiple days and provides a lot of rewards to players. It looks like the Star Guardian event will be the one that does the same in 2022.

In any case, there will be a wide range of skins that will be released along with the Star Guardian event. The ones that have been leaked include Kai'Sa, Rell, Quinn, Fiddlesticks, Ekko, and a few others.

However, there will probably be two Prestige edition skins coming with this event as well. One of them is supposed to be Star Guardian Ekko Prestige edition and the second one is probably going to be Star Guardian Syndra Prestige edition.

Since the current set of Prestige skins falls under the 2.0 category, it means that Syndra's edition will also have a brand new splash art and different animations instead of a simple gold and white re-skin that used to happen earlier.

However, the issue that players might face is in relation to the method of buying the same. As it stands, there are two ways in which Prestige skins can be obtained. One of them is by using 125 Mythic essence in the shop. The second one is by spending 2000 event currency.

witcheis @notallwitches



syndra having a star guardian skin PLUS getting a prestige 2.0 with a brand new splash art and all i knowww a certain karma person is mad🤣🤣 leak leakssyndra having a star guardian skin PLUS getting a prestige 2.0 with a brand new splash art and all i knowww a certain karma person is mad🤣🤣 leak leakssyndra having a star guardian skin PLUS getting a prestige 2.0 with a brand new splash art and all i knowww a certain karma person is mad🤣🤣😘😘

It is unknown whether Star Guardian Syndra will be available through the first version or the second. However, if she is available via the second method then players will have to grind 4000 event currency for both the Prestige skins.

In any case, League of Legends players will need to wait and see what Riot Games decides to do in the end.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan