League of Legends patch 12.10b hotfix notes: Nerfs to Taliyah’s utility and Senna’s damage, Vladimir buffs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.10 brought a significant amount of durability updates to champions as Riot Games sought to nerf damage from all sources in the game.

It is one of the most noteworthy updates in the MOBA’s history, completely changing the existing meta. Players are still at a loss as to which champion falls under which tier, even a couple of days later.

Additionally, the developers will be looking to shift things around a bit more in the League of Legends patch, as a hotfix has made its way to the update, with which Riot will look to iron out some of the major issues.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon We've been thrilled to see the reception to the durability update across all regions!



The team has aligned on the highest priority champions to hotfix. There will be more context & specifics in the mid-patch notes when it's up. We've been thrilled to see the reception to the durability update across all regions!The team has aligned on the highest priority champions to hotfix. There will be more context & specifics in the mid-patch notes when it's up. https://t.co/2pyh8cFUWZ

Two of the biggest highlights of the updates will be the nerfs that have made their way to Taliyah and Senna. While the former will have her utility and roaming toned down, the latter’s damage will be hit rather hard significantly.

Moreover, picks like Vladimir, Diana, and Yuumi will see some buffs, as Riot will look to allow them to have a much easier time in the new champion meta.

League of Legends patch 12.10b hotfix notes

1) Champion buffs

Renekton

Q cooldown: 8 seconds >>> 7 seconds

Q base healing against champions: 10/14/18/22/26 >>> 12/18/24/30/36

Q (Empowered) Base healing against champions: 30/42/54/66/76 >>> 36/54/72/90/108

Kled

W cooldown: 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds >>> 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds

R cooldown: 160/140/120 >>> 140/125/100 seconds

Yuumi

E - Heal: 65/90/115/140/105 (+25% AP) >>> 70/100/130/160/190 (+35% AP)

E-Mana Cost: 40/45/50/55/60 +15% maximum mana) >>> 40/45/50/55/60 (+12% maximum mana)

Vladimir

Q - Heal: 20/25/30/35/40 (+30% AP) >>> 20/25/30/35/40 (+35% AP)

Q (Empowered) - Additional heal AP Ratio: 3.5% per 100 AP >>> +4% per 100 AP

Q (Empowered) - Additional heal (Against Minions): 30% >>> 35%

Diana

W base Shield: 25/40/55/70/85 >>> 40/55/70/85/100

E Magic Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 (+40% AP) >>> 50/70/90/110/130 (+45% AP)

Draven

Passive Bonus Gold on Kill: 25 (+2 per adoration stack) >>> 40 (+2.5 per adoration stack)

Q Bonus Damage: 40/45/50/55/60 (+70/80/90/100/110% bonus AD) >>> 45/50/55/60/65 (+75/85/95/105/115% bonus AD)

2) Champion nerfs

Kayle

Health Growth: 99 >>> 92

Base Magic Resistance: 26 >>> 22

E - Active Bonus Magic Damage on Hit: 8/9/10/11/12% +2% per 100 AP) >>> 7/8/9/10/11% (+1.5% per 100 AP) of target's missing health

Anivia

Q-Cooldown: H/10/9/87 >>> 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

E - Magic Damage: 50/80/110/140/170 >>> 50/75/100/125/150

Taliya

Passive - Bonus Movement Speed: 10/20/35/55% >>> 10/15/25/40% (levels 1/9/12/15)

Passive- Falloff TIme: 2.5 >>> 3 seconds

Q (On Worked Ground) - Slow: 30/35/40/45/50% for 2 seconds >>> 20/25/30/35/40% for 1.5 seconds

Q (On Worked Ground) - Damage against first enemy hit: 200% >>> 190%

E-Slow: 20/22/24/26/28% >>> 20% at all ranks

E-Stun Duration: 0.6/0.7/0.8/0.9/1 >>> 0.75 seconds at all ranks

Vayne

Base Health: 585 >>> 550

W-Bonus True Damage: 50/65/80/95/110 (+4/6.5/9/11.5/14% of target's maximum health) >>> 50/65/80/95/110 (+4/6/8/10/12% of target's maximum health)

Senna

Base Health: 590 >>> 560

Passive Bonus Physical Damage: 1-16% (by levet 11) >>> 1-10% (by level 10) of target's current health

While the new hotfix will look to iron out some bigger issues in League of Legends, there might be more minor tweaks to champions in the future. The new 12.10 meta is still very unstable because of the durability updates, and it might take a considerable amount of time for the League of Legends developers to stabilize it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer