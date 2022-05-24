League of Legends' void jungler Bel'Veth: All abilities revealed, official release date, and more

League of Legends' latest void jungler Bel'Veth is set to come out along with patch 12.11. This is the first official confirmation of the release date of the champion that has been highly anticipated for almost a year.

Along with the official confirmation, the abilities of the champion have been released as well. This is the first official reveal of the abilities, even though there have been leaks in the past. There is no doubt that these abilities look extremely broken and in all probability Bel'Veth will be a bit overpowered at launch.

However, that is the case with every champion and as long as she is not like Aphelios or Pantheon on release, players will be fine with it. In any case, Bel'Veth's abilities have been presented in this article in detail.

Detailed abilities of Bel'Veth as revealed by the developers of League of Legends

Bel'Veth, just like every other champion in League of Legends, has four abilities and a passive to round things off. It is important to remember that Bel'Veth is a jungler, which means her kit is catered towards both clearing camps as well as dealing damage to enemies.

Now with that out of the way, here are all the abilities of Bel'Veth in League of Legends:

Passive - Death in Lavender

Bel'Veth's passive is such that whenever she uses an ability, her base attack speed for the next 2 attacks is enhanced quite a lot. Apart from that, whenever Bel'Veth defeats a large monster or a champion, she gains a permanent attack speed bonus in the form of Lavender stacks.

The bonus attack speed does not have a cap. However, the damage she deals through both her on-hit effects and normal attacks is reduced considerably. She will also not gain any attack speed from leveling up.

Q - Void Surge

This ability allows Bel'Veth to dash in any one of four different directions. When she dashes, any enemy she passes along the way will take damage and be inflicted by on-hit effects. Apart from that, the cooldown for every direction is different and will scale based off of attack speed.

W - Above and Below

This ability allows Bel'Veth to slam her tail to the ground, which in turn sends enemies up, slows them down and also deals damage to them. Apart from that, if this ability hits an enemy champion then that will reduce the cooldown of her Q ability for that given direction.

E - Royal Maelstrom

This ability allows Bel'Veth to channel a storm comprising of slashes around her. This storm essentially reduces incoming damage and also provides increased lifesteal for Bel'Veth.

However, these slashing strikes also target the lowest health enemy at all times and the more missing health someone has, the more damage it deals. The total number of slashes also scales based off her attack speed.

R - Endless Banquet

Bel'Veth's ultimate has both a passive as well as an active ability.

Passive: Once Bel'veth has her R ability, every second attack she does to enemies (has to be the same target) deals True Damage, which also stacks indefinitely. Whenever Bel'Veth defeats epic monsters and champions, the same leaves behind something known as the Void Coral. If she defeats the Rift Herald or Baron Nashor, then they leave behind a special version of the Void Coral.

Active: In the active state, Bel'Veth basically consumes the Void Coral and explodes, which in turn deals True Damage to enemies and also slows them down. Apart from that, consuming a Void Coral changes Bel'Veth into her True Form temporarily.

If she consumes the Void Coral left by Baron Nashor or Rift Herald, then her True Form duration is extended. Other than that, any minion that dies in her vicinity gets converted into voidlings which in turn march down the lane where they might have spawned.

True Form: Belveth's True Form provides her with increased maximum health, higher movement speed when out of combat, increased attack range and enhanced total attack speed. Her true form also allows Bel'Veth to dash across walls in League of Legends using her Q ability.

Listen to the official theme for Bel'Veth, the Empress of the Void.

There is no-doubt that Bel'Veth is extremely strong and she will be a terror for squishy champions in League of Legends. However, considering the champion durability update drops soon, it will be interesting to see how Bel'Veth comes in and impacts the meta within the game.

