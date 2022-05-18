5 best counters to Lucian in League of Legends Season 12

Lucian is currently one of the best ADC champions in League of Legends. Since the nerfs to Jinx and Xayah, he has risen once again to the top of the priority list amongst solo queue players.

Lucian is someone who players are often scared of as he can snowball games very easily. Apart from that, his damage out can be absolutely god-tier, which often makes it difficult to trade against him in the lane.

Double @cancerretarded another game of nami lucian bot another game of nami lucian bot https://t.co/a7KqzVEIjI

In any case, just like every other champion, Lucian is also not invincible, and there are a few ways to deal with him effectively. The following list provides five champions who can ensure that Lucian never gets a chance to take over games.

Every Lucian counter that gamers should be aware of in League of Legends

1) Draven

Draven's early game damage out is high enough to demolish Lucian (Image via League of Legends)

One of the most significant problems users face against Lucian is his colossal damage output. However, his damage is highly dependent on his combos and how well players are timing his abilities.

Now, Draven is someone who can not only deal more damage than Lucian but also is easier to use. This means he inherently has a much stronger presence in the game's early stages.

Apart from that, Draven can also chase Lucian if the latter tries to dash away from a dicey situation.

2) Kalista

Kalista's mobility helps her deal with Lucian extremely well (Image via League of Legends)

Kalista is someone who can beat Lucian in his own game within a match. This is because, while Lucian has a dash, Kalista can hop around consistently in the lane (her passive), where she can dodge everything that the former has to throw.

This makes it difficult for Lucian to deal damage as all of his output relies on landing the combos properly. Obviously, Kalista against Lucian is a skill match-up, but if users master her, it is straightforward to deal with the latter.

Apart from that, Kalista scales quite well, making it easier to deal with Lucian in the late game.

3) Veigar

Veigar can zone out Lucian using his cage ability (Image via League of Legends)

Playing Veigar in the botlane is an exceptionally handy way to deal with Lucian within League of Legends. This is because, apart from the fact that Veigar is ranged and can scale infinitely throughout the game, his cage ability can zone out Lucian quite optimally.

Lucian does not have a lot of range. Therefore, Veigar can not just lock Lucian inside his cage but also make sure that the latter does not find space to farm.

If the Veigar player knows how to manage the minion waves in the lane, then the game is more or less over for Lucian.

4) Samira

Samira can not just block Lucian's abilities but can go to melee range and demolish him (Image via League of Legends)

Lucian is a champion who can deal a lot of damage. However, he is also someone who is not that tanky. All of his skills are for offensive purposes, and in most scenarios, he hates it if enemies jump on top of him to deal damage.

Samira is someone who can do exactly that and make it difficult for Lucian to launch a counter-play. Samira's ultimate is lethal, and once she reduces the gap with Lucian (which she can do quite easily), she can demolish the latter instantly.

Samira can also block incoming projectiles with one of her abilities, reducing Lucian's damage output quite massively.

5) Tristana

Tristana's passive makes it difficult for Lucian to fight the longer a match progresses (Image via League of Legends)

The last champion to make this list is none other than Tristana herself. The match-up between Lucian and Tristana is sort of unfair for the former, as the longer the match progresses, the stronger the latter gets.

As mentioned previously, Lucian is a close to mid-range character at best. However, Tristana's range increases on account of her passive. Therefore, once Tristana gets two or three items later in the game, she will demolish Lucian even before the latter can do anything.

Apart from that, Tristana's W is quite effective at closing the gap with Lucian and dodging his skillshots, which disrupts the latter's damage output.

Note: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer