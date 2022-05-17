League of Legends' new void jungler Bel'Veth might be set for a May 20 reveal

League of Legends' brand new void jungler Bel'Veth has been the talk of the town for almost a year. There have been numerous, speculations, teases, leaks and other aspects regarding both Bel'Veth as well as a supposed void event.

It seems that the developers are finally ready to provide a first showcase as a mysterious trailer by League of Legends has provided a first look into the champion. Apart from that, the trailer also has a date mentioned below saying May 20, 2022, 12:00 PM PT.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Besides the obvious corruption, there are a lot more of these void fish things in the corrupted Kai'Sa splash Besides the obvious corruption, there are a lot more of these void fish things in the corrupted Kai'Sa splash https://t.co/xWOpQsf0ba

This by all means has to be a reveal date for the champion, though the release might not happen until patch 12.11. This is mainly because the patch notes for 12.10 are out and it is regarding the champion durability update.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding upcoming void champion Bel'Veth

There have been quite a few updates regarding the void event and the upcoming void champion Bel'Veth has been released by League of Legends' developers. The first major reveal is a mysterious trailer that shows all the void champions and Bel'veth herself (only her face and three eyes).

However, apart from that, there is also a major update to Kai'Sa's splash art in League of Legends universe. There seems to be some sort of upgrade to her, where one of her eyes has been covered by some form of corruption. This same corruption seems to be spreading all across her body as well.

Finally, the last bit of reveal is a date that has been mentioned in the description of the YouTube trailer. The date is May 20, 2022, 12:00 PM PT, which is definitely when either a full trailer or teaser will be presented.

In any case, the expectations and hype around this new champion are massive. This is because, apart from the plethora of speculations and leaks surrounding the champion, there have been official developer updates claiming that Bel'Veth will change the way this game is played.

Apart from those, there have been multiple changes to void champions including VFX updates, splash art updates for Vel'Koz and Kassadin, and now a change to Kai'Sa in universe. This is a clear sign of a massive event that might come somewhere around June, provided the champion is released in 12.11 or 12.12.

Obviously, this is a tentitive date, but considering the first official teaser was revealed, there is no doubt that the release date might not be far away.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan