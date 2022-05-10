League of Legends' brand new void jungler Bel'Veth: Expected release date and more

League of Legends' brand new void jungler Bel'Veth has been in the news for a long time now. Despite no official announcement, dataminers and leakers have provided a lot of information regarding this highly anticipated champion.

It seems though that the same leakers now have some generic idea on the release date of the champion. The expected release date for Bel'Veth is somewhere around patch 12.11 or 12.12.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Reav3 shared higher versions of the season start champ teasers. The dark support, void jungler and non traditional bot laner Reav3 shared higher versions of the season start champ teasers. The dark support, void jungler and non traditional bot laner https://t.co/BLO3LxAI66

The champion could have been released earlier, but there are some major changes that are set to arrive in the next month, which might have caused a massive delay regarding any news surrounding Bel'Veth.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding Bel'Veth, the upcoming void jungler

Bel'Veth, League of Legends' brand new void jungler, has been teased by the developers right since 2021. Apparently, this is a jungler who is supposed to redefine the meta and provide a new way of playing the game.

In fact, on the previous champion roadmap, the developers teased this void jungler even more by mentioning that she would be terrifying and yet undeniably beautiful. Unfortunately, the developers so far have not provided any information on the looks or abilities of this champion.

Fortunately, leakers have got the gamers covered as they have provided a brief showcase of both the champion and her abilities. While not a lot can be made out regarding the kit of this void jungler, one thing is for sure that she does look menacing.

Thus, since the leak, players have been quite impatient regarding news of the release date for Bel'Veth. While there were rumors that 12.10 would be her release patch, it seems the same will be pushed to 12.11 or 12.12.

This is because patch 12.10 will bring forth a brand new champion durability update in League of Legends. This change will enhance champion health, magic resistance, and armor resistance to make the game a little less frustrating for ADCs and other squishy champions.

It could impact Bel'Veth's functionality, which is why an official announcement might not happen anytime soon. Apart from that, there is a chance that the new champion might have bugs that still require some fine-tuning.

One thing is for sure that even though newly released champions are often quite strong, they are never incomplete. Apart from that, considering that most of the latest champions are really interesting in terms of kit and gameplay, there is no doubt that Bel'Veth will fall under the same category. Therefore, it is not surprising that League of Legends developers are taking their time regarding the release of this highly anticipated jungler.

Edited by Shaheen Banu