"A new empress to submit to": League of Legends developers provide new tease for the upcoming void jungler

League of Legends over the past few months has been surrounded by a lot of speculation regarding their upcoming void jungler. Fans across the globe have been theorizing on what this new champion could be and how it will affect the game.

Back during the season 12 showcase, Riot Games provided a small teaser stating that the void jungler will terrify everyone in the summoner's rift. In fact, this champion is set to be a true depiction of the darkest reaches of the void within Runeterra.

It seems that the developers have provided a new tease regarding the void jungler. They stated that this void jungler is going to be:

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends



Look out for Udyr’s VGU, and remember to vote for the champion you’d like to see updated next! Reav3 covers 2022's upcoming champions and VGUs—and introduces Zeri, an electrifying bot lane carry.Look out for Udyr’s VGU, and remember to vote for the champion you’d like to see updated next! #TheCall Reav3 covers 2022's upcoming champions and VGUs—and introduces Zeri, an electrifying bot lane carry. Look out for Udyr’s VGU, and remember to vote for the champion you’d like to see updated next! #TheCall https://t.co/YTkH1lLysb

"A new empress to submit to...and you will submit"

This definitely seems terrifying and is bound to bolster the level of excitement even further.

Everything the developers of League of Legends have teased regarding the upcoming void jungler

The brand new info provided by the developers does not include anything regarding the abilities or utility of this jungler. However, they mention that the void jungler will be a skirmisher within the rift.

Skirmish basically means picking small clashes in isolated locations rather than going for big teamfights. Certain champions like Nidalee and Rengar usually thrive off skirmishes, while others such as Diana, Viego and Volibear are quite good in teamfights.

If the new jungler is a skirmisher, then that will spell doom for the side laners, especially ADC players. There is no doubt that the new champions are always overpowered and in most cases, the ADC role is the one that has the least agency at the game's beginning.

If the new void jungler starts to dive into the enemy ADC at every chance that she gets, then there is no doubt that life is bound to become miserable for the latter. Players have still not recovered from the terror that pre-nerf Viego was within League of Legends.

Either way, this is not the only aspect that was revealed, as the developers are further expanding on the lore of this terrifying new jungler. It seems that those willing to submit to the "empress" will be able to witness the re-birth of Runeterra and join hands in its evolution.

Finally, those who will truly succumb to her will be able to witness her true form and beauty. Above all, they will get a glimpse at the true nature of the void. This description by the developers is definitely the icing on the cake as it hypes up the release of this void jungler even further.

Back when Renata Glasc was released in February, League of Legends ended up dedicating a separate website to advertise it. Therefore, players can only wonder what the developers will do this time, considering the hype surrounding the new queen of the jungle is already through the roof.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul