League of Legends patch 12.7 official notes: Buffs to Pantheon and Wukong, massive Zeri nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.7 will be introducing a significant number of updates to the meta, most of which will be targeting pro play, especially the Mid-Season Invitational, which is set to kick off next month.

Some of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the buffs that will be making their way to both Pantheon and Wukong, as they have been relatively underpowered in this meta. Additionally, items that have been quite potent and overpowered in season 12, like the Galeforce and Winter’s Approach, will be toned down significantly.

Image via Riot Games

Zeri will also get a fresh batch of nerfs, as Riot Games looks to make her even less potent after the update hits.

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of patch 12.7 can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 12.7 official notes

1) Champions

Gangplank

Image via Riot Games

Passive - Trial by Fire

Burn Base Damage: 55-225 (levels 1-18) >>> 55-310 (levels 1-18)

W - Remove Scurvy

Mana Cost: 80/90/100/110/120 >>> 60/70/80/90/100

Gwen

Image via Riot Games

E - Skip 'n Slash

Cooldown Refund Upon First Basic Attack: 50% >>> 60%

R - Needlework

Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds >>> 100/90/80 seconds

Jayce

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Health Growth: 90 >>> 95

90 >>> 95 Health: 560-2090 (levels 1-18) >>> 520-2135 (levels 1-18)

560-2090 (levels 1-18) >>> 520-2135 (levels 1-18) Base Armor: 27 >>> 22

27 >>> 22 Armor Growth: 3.5 >>> 3.8 <em>(armor at level 18 unchanged)</em>

Kalista

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Base Mana: 250 >>> 300

250 >>> 300 Move Speed : 325 >>> 330

: 325 >>> 330 Attack Speed Growth: 4% >>> 4.5%

Karthus

Image via Riot Games

Q - Lay Waste

Damage Against Monsters: 85% >>> 95%

Lee Sin

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Base AD: 68 >>> 66

68 >>> 66 Q - Sonic Wave / Resonating Strike

Sonic Wave / Resonating Strike Sonic Wave Damage : 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD) >>> <strong>50/75/100/125/150</strong> (+100% bonus AD)

: 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD) >>> <strong>50/75/100/125/150</strong> (+100% bonus AD) Resonating Strike Minimum Damage : 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD) >>> <strong>50/75/100/125/150</strong> (+100% bonus AD)

: 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD) >>> <strong>50/75/100/125/150</strong> (+100% bonus AD) Resonating Strike Maximum Damage: 110/160/210/260/310 (+200% bonus AD) >>> <strong>100/150/200/250/300</strong> (+200% bonus AD)

Lillia

Image via Riot Games

Passive: Dream-Laden Bough

Dream-Laden Bough Healing Against Champions: 12-140 (levels 1-18) (+12% AP) >>> 12-140 (levels 1-18) <strong>(+20% AP)</strong>

W - Watch Out! Eep!

Damage: 70/90/110/130/150 (+35% AP) >>> <strong>80/100/120/140/160</strong> (+35% AP)

Neeko

Image via Riot Games

W - Shapesplitter

Passive Bonus Magic Damage : 50/70/90/110/130 (+60% AP) >>> <strong>50/80/110/140/170</strong> (+60% AP)

: 50/70/90/110/130 (+60% AP) >>> <strong>50/80/110/140/170</strong> (+60% AP) Passive Bonus Move Speed: 10/15/20/25/30% >>> 10/17.5/25/32.5/40%

Pantheon

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Base Health Regeneration: 9 >>> 7.5

Q - Comet Spear

Tap Q Length: 550 units >>> 600 units

550 units >>> 600 units Tap Q Width: 150 units >>> 120 units

E - Aegis Assault

[REM] STEADFAST SHIELDING :: Pantheon is no longer slowed if moving backwards while <strong>E - Aegis Assault</strong> is active

R - Grand Starfall

[UPD] CRASH LANDING ON YOU :: Pantheon now crashes down on his destination 0.25 seconds sooner

Rengar

Image via Riot Games

Q - Savagery

[NEW] KITTEN MITTENS: <strong>Q - Savagery</strong>'s bonus damage is reduced by 40% against structures

W - Battle Roar

Bonus Magic Damage Against Monsters: 65-130 (levels 1-18) >>> 85-150 (levels 1-18)

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Gromp did not grant Rengar a stack of <em>Ferocity</em>

Ryze

Image via Riot Games

Q - Overload

Magic Damage: 70/90/110/130/150 (+45% AP) (+3% bonus mana) >>> 70/90/110/130/150 <strong>(+50% AP) (+2% bonus mana)</strong>

Wukong

Image via Riot Games

Q - Crushing Blow

Cooldown: 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds >>> 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds

W - Warrior Trickster

Cooldown: 20/19/18/17/16 seconds >>> 20/18/16/14/12 seconds

20/19/18/17/16 seconds >>> 20/18/16/14/12 seconds [NEW] TO THE WINDOWS, THROUGH THE WALLS: Wukong can now dash through terrain using <strong>W - Warrior Trickster<strong>

E - Nimbus Strike

Magic Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+80% AP) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 <strong>(+100% AP)<strong>

80/110/140/170/200 (+80% AP) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 <strong>(+100% AP)<strong> Bonus Magic Damage Against Monsters: 50% >>> 80%

Yasuo

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Health: 490 >>> 520

R - Last Breath

Cooldown: 80/55/30 seconds >>> 70/50/30 seconds

Yone

Image via Riot Games

R - Fate Sealed

Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds >>> 120/90/60 seconds

Zeri

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

AD Growth: 2 >>> 1.5

2 >>> 1.5 Attack Damage: 53-87 (levels 1-18) >>> 50-75.5 (levels 1-18)

53-87 (levels 1-18) >>> 50-75.5 (levels 1-18) Base Armor: 22 >>> 20

22 >>> 20 Health Growth: 90 >>> 95

90 >>> 95 Health at Level 18: 2030 >>> 2115

Q - Burst Fire

Total Physical Damage: 10/15/20/25/30 (+110% total AD) >>> 7/9/11/13/15 (+110/112.5/115/117.5/120% total AD)

[UPD] ONCE UPON A CAST: <strong>Q - Burst Fire</strong> now only applies on-hit effects once per cast

[UPD] NOT SO FAST: Zeri can now only gain one stack of <strong>R - Lightning Crash</strong> and one instance of <strong>E - Spark Surge</strong> cooldown reduction per <strong>Q - Burst Fire</strong> cast <em>(excluding critical strikes)</em>

[NEW] DOUBLE THE SHOCK : Critical strikes on <strong>Q - Burst Fire</strong> grant Zeri an additional <strong>R - Lightning Crash</strong> stack and an additional instance of <strong>E - Spark Surge</strong>’s cooldown reduction <em>(at most two procs per cast: one for Q upon hitting a champion and another if it crits on a champion)</em>

W - Ultrashock Laser

Magic Damage: 40/75/110/145/180 (+100% total AD)(+60% AP) >>> 10/45/80/115/150 (+120% total AD)(+70% AP)

E - Spark Surge

Cooldown: 23 seconds >>> 28/26.5/25/23.5/22 seconds

R - Lightning Crash

Cooldown: 100/90/80 seconds >>> 120/95/70 seconds

2) Items

Abyssal Mask

Unmake Magic Resist Reduction: 5 (+1% bonus health), capped at 20 >>> 5 (+1.2% bonus health), capped at 25

Galeforce

Active Cooldown: 90 seconds >>> 110 seconds

Moonstone Renewer

Bonus Heal and Shield Power Per Stack: 7% (maximum 35% at 5 stacks) >>> 6% (maximum 30% at 5 stacks)

Umbral Glaive

Total Cost: 2400 gold >>> 2300 gold

2400 gold >>> 2300 gold Combine Cost: 600 gold >>> 500 gold

600 gold >>> 500 gold Blackout Cooldown: 45 seconds >>> 35 seconds

Winter's Approach

Total Cost: 2600 gold >>> 2700 gold

2600 gold >>> 2700 gold Combine Cost: 1000 gold >>> 1100 gold

1000 gold >>> 1100 gold Health: 400 >>> 350

BUGFIX

Fixed a bug where Fimbulwinter's base shield did not properly update with champion level

3) Runes

Time Warp Tonic

Immediate Health & Mana Restoration: 50% >>> 30%

50% >>> 30% Bonus Move Speed: 5% >>> 4%

4) ARAM

Illaoi : -5% Damage Dealt >>> -5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken

: -5% Damage Dealt >>> -5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken Nunu & Willump: +8% Damage Dealt, -8% Damage Taken >>> +8% Damage Dealt, -8% Damage Taken, +20% Healing, +20% Shielding

Champion Nerfs

Kai'Sa: +5% Damage Dealt >>> Normal

+5% Damage Dealt >>> Normal Kog'Maw: -10% Damage Dealt, +8% Damage Taken >>> -12% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken

-10% Damage Dealt, +8% Damage Taken >>> -12% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken Soraka: -20% Healing

-20% Healing Xerath: -5% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken >>> -10% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken

Champion Adjustments

Maokai: -15% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken, -40% Healing >>> -20% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken, Normal Healing

5) Mythic Content Overhaul

Masterwork Milestones

5 MASTERWORK CHESTS: 5 Mythic Essence and 1 skin shard of any tier

5 Mythic Essence and 1 skin shard of any tier 10 MASTERWORK CHESTS: 5 Mythic Essence

5 Mythic Essence 15 MASTERWORK CHESTS: 5 Mythic Essence and 1 975 RP+ tier skin shard

5 Mythic Essence and 1 975 RP+ tier skin shard 20 MASTERWORK CHESTS: 5 Mythic Essence

5 Mythic Essence 25 MASTERWORK CHESTS: 5 Mythic Essence and 1 1350+ tier skin shard

[REM] BOX IN A BOX

Masterwork Chests no longer have a 10% chance to drop a bonus Masterwork Chest and Hextech Key

RANDOM MYTHIC ESSENCE DROPS FROM MASTERWORK CHESTS

10 Mythic Essence >>> 5 Mythic Essence <em>(Hextech Chests still drop 10 ME)</em>

SILVER LINING

The above changes mean we no longer need to revert last patch's buff to Mythic Essence drop rates from Masterwork Chests (4.2%, up from 3.6%)

6) Ranked Season 2022 Split 2 Start

Piltover Clash

7) Bugfixes & QoL Changes

Fixed a bug where Orianna’s <strong>R - Shoc

Edited by Yasho Amonkar