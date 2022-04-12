×
League of Legends patch 12.7 official notes: Buffs to Pantheon and Wukong, massive Zeri nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.7 official notes bring Pantheon and Wukong buffs, massive Zeri nerfs, and more
League of Legends patch 12.7 official notes bring Pantheon and Wukong buffs, massive Zeri nerfs, and more (Images via Riot Games)
Abhishek Mallick
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Modified Apr 12, 2022 11:26 PM IST
League of Legends patch 12.7 will be introducing a significant number of updates to the meta, most of which will be targeting pro play, especially the Mid-Season Invitational, which is set to kick off next month.

Some of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the buffs that will be making their way to both Pantheon and Wukong, as they have been relatively underpowered in this meta. Additionally, items that have been quite potent and overpowered in season 12, like the Galeforce and Winter’s Approach, will be toned down significantly.

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

Zeri will also get a fresh batch of nerfs, as Riot Games looks to make her even less potent after the update hits.

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of patch 12.7 can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 12.7 official notes

1) Champions

Gangplank

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

Passive - Trial by Fire

  • Burn Base Damage: 55-225 (levels 1-18) >>> 55-310 (levels 1-18)

W - Remove Scurvy

  • Mana Cost: 80/90/100/110/120 >>> 60/70/80/90/100

Gwen

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

E - Skip 'n Slash

  • Cooldown Refund Upon First Basic Attack: 50% >>> 60%

R - Needlework

  • Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds >>> 100/90/80 seconds

Jayce

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

  • Health Growth: 90 >>> 95
  • Health: 560-2090 (levels 1-18) >>> 520-2135 (levels 1-18)
  • Base Armor: 27 >>> 22
  • Armor Growth: 3.5 >>> 3.8 <em>(armor at level 18 unchanged)</em>

Kalista

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games
  • Base Stats
  • Base Mana: 250 >>> 300
  • Move Speed: 325 >>> 330
  • Attack Speed Growth: 4% >>> 4.5%

Karthus

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games
  • Q - Lay Waste
  • Damage Against Monsters: 85% >>> 95%

Lee Sin

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

  • Base AD: 68 >>> 66
  • Q - Sonic Wave / Resonating Strike
  • Sonic Wave Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD) >>> <strong>50/75/100/125/150</strong> (+100% bonus AD)
  • Resonating Strike Minimum Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD) >>> <strong>50/75/100/125/150</strong> (+100% bonus AD)
  • Resonating Strike Maximum Damage: 110/160/210/260/310 (+200% bonus AD) >>> <strong>100/150/200/250/300</strong> (+200% bonus AD)

Lillia

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games
  • Passive: Dream-Laden Bough
  • Healing Against Champions: 12-140 (levels 1-18) (+12% AP) >>> 12-140 (levels 1-18) <strong>(+20% AP)</strong>

W - Watch Out! Eep!

  • Damage: 70/90/110/130/150 (+35% AP) >>> <strong>80/100/120/140/160</strong> (+35% AP)

Neeko

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

W - Shapesplitter

  • Passive Bonus Magic Damage: 50/70/90/110/130 (+60% AP) >>> <strong>50/80/110/140/170</strong> (+60% AP)
  • Passive Bonus Move Speed: 10/15/20/25/30% >>> 10/17.5/25/32.5/40%

Pantheon

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

  • Base Health Regeneration: 9 >>> 7.5

Q - Comet Spear

  • Tap Q Length: 550 units >>> 600 units
  • Tap Q Width: 150 units >>> 120 units

E - Aegis Assault

  • [REM] STEADFAST SHIELDING :: Pantheon is no longer slowed if moving backwards while <strong>E - Aegis Assault</strong> is active

R - Grand Starfall

  • [UPD] CRASH LANDING ON YOU :: Pantheon now crashes down on his destination 0.25 seconds sooner

Rengar

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

Q - Savagery

  • [NEW] KITTEN MITTENS: <strong>Q - Savagery</strong>'s bonus damage is reduced by 40% against structures

W - Battle Roar

  • Bonus Magic Damage Against Monsters: 65-130 (levels 1-18) >>> 85-150 (levels 1-18)

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where Gromp did not grant Rengar a stack of <em>Ferocity</em>

Ryze

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

Q - Overload

  • Magic Damage: 70/90/110/130/150 (+45% AP) (+3% bonus mana) >>> 70/90/110/130/150 <strong>(+50% AP) (+2% bonus mana)</strong>

Wukong

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

Q - Crushing Blow

  • Cooldown: 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds >>> 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds

W - Warrior Trickster

  • Cooldown: 20/19/18/17/16 seconds >>> 20/18/16/14/12 seconds
  • [NEW] TO THE WINDOWS, THROUGH THE WALLS: Wukong can now dash through terrain using <strong>W - Warrior Trickster<strong>

E - Nimbus Strike

  • Magic Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+80% AP) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 <strong>(+100% AP)<strong>
  • Bonus Magic Damage Against Monsters: 50% >>> 80%

Yasuo

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

  • Health: 490 >>> 520

R - Last Breath

  • Cooldown: 80/55/30 seconds >>> 70/50/30 seconds

Yone

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

R - Fate Sealed

Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds >>> 120/90/60 seconds

Zeri

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games
  • Base Stats
  • AD Growth: 2 >>> 1.5
  • Attack Damage: 53-87 (levels 1-18) >>> 50-75.5 (levels 1-18)
  • Base Armor: 22 >>> 20
  • Health Growth: 90 >>> 95
  • Health at Level 18: 2030 >>> 2115

Q - Burst Fire

Total Physical Damage: 10/15/20/25/30 (+110% total AD) >>> 7/9/11/13/15 (+110/112.5/115/117.5/120% total AD)

[UPD] ONCE UPON A CAST: <strong>Q - Burst Fire</strong> now only applies on-hit effects once per cast

[UPD] NOT SO FAST: Zeri can now only gain one stack of <strong>R - Lightning Crash</strong> and one instance of <strong>E - Spark Surge</strong> cooldown reduction per <strong>Q - Burst Fire</strong> cast <em>(excluding critical strikes)</em>

[NEW] DOUBLE THE SHOCK : Critical strikes on <strong>Q - Burst Fire</strong> grant Zeri an additional <strong>R - Lightning Crash</strong> stack and an additional instance of <strong>E - Spark Surge</strong>’s cooldown reduction <em>(at most two procs per cast: one for Q upon hitting a champion and another if it crits on a champion)</em>

W - Ultrashock Laser

Magic Damage: 40/75/110/145/180 (+100% total AD)(+60% AP) >>> 10/45/80/115/150 (+120% total AD)(+70% AP)

E - Spark Surge

Cooldown: 23 seconds >>> 28/26.5/25/23.5/22 seconds

R - Lightning Crash

Cooldown: 100/90/80 seconds >>> 120/95/70 seconds

2) Items

Abyssal Mask

  • Unmake Magic Resist Reduction: 5 (+1% bonus health), capped at 20 >>> 5 (+1.2% bonus health), capped at 25

Galeforce

  • Active Cooldown: 90 seconds >>> 110 seconds

Moonstone Renewer

  • Bonus Heal and Shield Power Per Stack: 7% (maximum 35% at 5 stacks) >>> 6% (maximum 30% at 5 stacks)

Umbral Glaive

  • Total Cost: 2400 gold >>> 2300 gold
  • Combine Cost: 600 gold >>> 500 gold
  • Blackout Cooldown: 45 seconds >>> 35 seconds

Winter's Approach

  • Total Cost: 2600 gold >>> 2700 gold
  • Combine Cost: 1000 gold >>> 1100 gold
  • Health: 400 >>> 350

BUGFIX

  • Fixed a bug where Fimbulwinter's base shield did not properly update with champion level

3) Runes

Time Warp Tonic

  • Immediate Health & Mana Restoration: 50% >>> 30%
  • Bonus Move Speed: 5% >>> 4%

4) ARAM

  • Illaoi: -5% Damage Dealt >>> -5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken
  • Nunu & Willump: +8% Damage Dealt, -8% Damage Taken >>> +8% Damage Dealt, -8% Damage Taken, +20% Healing, +20% Shielding

Champion Nerfs

  • Kai'Sa: +5% Damage Dealt >>> Normal
  • Kog'Maw: -10% Damage Dealt, +8% Damage Taken >>> -12% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken
  • Soraka: -20% Healing
  • Xerath: -5% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken >>> -10% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken

Champion Adjustments

Maokai: -15% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken, -40% Healing >>> -20% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken, Normal Healing

5) Mythic Content Overhaul

Masterwork Milestones

  • 5 MASTERWORK CHESTS: 5 Mythic Essence and 1 skin shard of any tier
  • 10 MASTERWORK CHESTS: 5 Mythic Essence
  • 15 MASTERWORK CHESTS: 5 Mythic Essence and 1 975 RP+ tier skin shard
  • 20 MASTERWORK CHESTS: 5 Mythic Essence
  • 25 MASTERWORK CHESTS: 5 Mythic Essence and 1 1350+ tier skin shard

[REM] BOX IN A BOX

  • Masterwork Chests no longer have a 10% chance to drop a bonus Masterwork Chest and Hextech Key

RANDOM MYTHIC ESSENCE DROPS FROM MASTERWORK CHESTS

  • 10 Mythic Essence >>> 5 Mythic Essence <em>(Hextech Chests still drop 10 ME)</em>

SILVER LINING

  • The above changes mean we no longer need to revert last patch's buff to Mythic Essence drop rates from Masterwork Chests (4.2%, up from 3.6%)

6) Ranked Season 2022 Split 2 Start

  • Piltover Clash

7) Bugfixes & QoL Changes

  • Fixed a bug where Orianna’s <strong>R - Shoc

