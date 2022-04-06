League of Legends patch 12.7 pre-notes: All expected champion changes for the upcoming update

League of Legends patch 12.7 is going to be a rather big one. Riot Games will be looking to introduce a ton of changes to the existing champion meta ahead of the Mid-Season Invitational.
The jungle will see an extensive number of updates next week when the patch officially drops, with buffs for Wukong and Neeko as well as nerfs to Lee Sin.
Zeri will once again see a lot of nerfs hitting her kit, as the developers are looking to tone down her kit further in 12.7. Since her release this January, Zeri has been one of the strongest ADCs in the competitive League of Legends meta.
With hardly much counterplay against her, the update will aim to tone her down to the point where she is more manageable in the lane and during late-game team fights.
Additionally, some items will also be seeing changes in the upcoming League of Legends update. The Galeforce nerf will make certain champions like Aphelios and Jinx easier to lock down and take out in the game.
League of Legends patch 12.7 pre-notes
It’s important to note that the changes listed below are tentative. Riot Games will first look to try them out on the League of Legends PBE server before shipping them off to the official patch.
Hence, the changes listed here may differ significantly from the final update scheduled for next week.
1) Champion Buffs
Gwen
- E CD Refund: 50%>>> 60% – RCD: 120-80 >>>100-80
Pantheon
- Base Stats: Health Per 5: 9 >> 7.5,
- Comet Spear (Q): Tap Q Length: 550 >> 600 Tap Q Width: 150 >> 120,
- Aegis Assault (E): No longer slows Pantheon when moving backward,
- Grand Starfall (R): Now falls 0.25 seconds faster.
Yasuo
- Base HP: 490>>>520 - R CD: 80-30 >>>70-30
Yone
- RCD: 120-80 >>> 120-60
Wukong
- Q CD: 9-7 >>> 8-6
- W CD: 20-16 >>> 20-12 (can go over walls)
- E Monster Mod: 150% >>> 180%
- E AP Ratio: 80%>>>100%
Neeko
- W Damage : 50-130 >>> 50-170
- W MS: 10-30% >>> 10-40%
Gangplank
- P Damage: 55-225 >>> 55-310
- W Mana Cost: 80-120 >>> 60-100
Kalista
- Base Mana: 250>>>300
- Base MS: 325 >>> 330
- AS/Lvl: 4 >>> 4.5
Lillia
- P Healing Ratio: 12%AP >>> 20% AP
- W Damage: 70-150 >>> 80-160
Karthus
- Q Monster Mod :: 85% >>> 95%
2) Champion nerfs
Zeri
- Stats AD: 53 +2/lvl >>> 50 +1.5/lvl
- Armor: 22 >>> 20
- HP/lvl: 90 >>> 95
- Q Damage: 10-30 (+1.1 TAD) >>> 7-15 (+1.1-1.2 TAD) Now only applies on-hits once per cast (can currently apply multiple on-hits if you hit multiple targets). Now only stacks R and reduces E CD one time per cast (could previously stack multiple times for each champion hit). Critical strikes add an extra R stack and reduce E CD an additional time
- W Damage: 40-180 (+1.OTAD) (+.6AP) >>> 10-150 (+1.2 TAD) (+.7 AP)
- E CD: 23 >>> 28-22
- R CD: 100-80 >>> 120-70
Ryze
- Q Mana Ratio: 3% bonus >>> 2% bonus
- Q AP Ratio :: 45% >>>50%
Lee Sin
- Base AD: 68 >>> 66
- Q1/Q2 Damage: 55-155 >>> 50-150
Jayce
- Base HP: 560 +90/1vl >>> 520 +95/lvl
- Base Armor :: 27 +3.5/lvl >>> 22 +3.8/lvl
3) Champion Adjustments
Rengar (Followup)
- Q Bonus Damage reduced by 40% on structures
- W Bonus Monster Damage :: 65-130 >>> 85-150
4) System Buffs
Umbral Glaive
- Cost: 2400 >>> 2300 — Cooldown :: 45s >>>35s
Abyssal Mask
- Max MR Shred :: 20 >>> 25 — Shred Ratio: 1% bonus HP >>> 1.2% bonus HP
5) System Nerfs
Winter's Approach/Fimbulwinter
- Cost :: 2600 >>> 2700 — Health: 400 >>>350
Moonstone Renewer
- Heal/Shield Power Per Stack: 7% (max 35%) >>> 6% (max 30%)
Galeforce
- Cooldown: 90s >>> 110s
Time Warp Tonic
- Immediate Potion Restore :: 50% >>> 30% — Bonus Move Speed :: 5%>>>4%
