League of Legends patch 12.7 pre-notes: All expected champion changes for the upcoming update

League of Legends patch 12.7 pre-notes (Images via League of Legends)
Abhishek Mallick
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Modified Apr 06, 2022 12:20 PM IST
Feature

League of Legends patch 12.7 is going to be a rather big one. Riot Games will be looking to introduce a ton of changes to the existing champion meta ahead of the Mid-Season Invitational.

The jungle will see an extensive number of updates next week when the patch officially drops, with buffs for Wukong and Neeko as well as nerfs to Lee Sin.

Zeri will once again see a lot of nerfs hitting her kit, as the developers are looking to tone down her kit further in 12.7. Since her release this January, Zeri has been one of the strongest ADCs in the competitive League of Legends meta.

12.7 Content!To note on the Rengar stuff, he was taking towers crazy fast but imo it's good that he's got that option (it was just a bit too fast)Also he gets stacks from Gromp againAlso kinda sweet that on hit neeko returns? twitter.com/TheTruexy/stat…

With hardly much counterplay against her, the update will aim to tone her down to the point where she is more manageable in the lane and during late-game team fights.

Additionally, some items will also be seeing changes in the upcoming League of Legends update. The Galeforce nerf will make certain champions like Aphelios and Jinx easier to lock down and take out in the game.

League of Legends patch 12.7 pre-notes

Zeri the carry is still very *checks notes* strong in pro play...The nerfs hit all builds, but should hurt bruiser more than crit. We're making the ult stack slower and more consistently, no more 2x-5x stacks when hitting a grouped up team, but you get double stacks on crit! https://t.co/74xQnje8RO

It’s important to note that the changes listed below are tentative. Riot Games will first look to try them out on the League of Legends PBE server before shipping them off to the official patch.

Hence, the changes listed here may differ significantly from the final update scheduled for next week.

1) Champion Buffs

Gwen

  • E CD Refund: 50%>>> 60% – RCD: 120-80 >>>100-80

Pantheon

  • Base Stats: Health Per 5: 9 >> 7.5,
  • Comet Spear (Q): Tap Q Length: 550 >> 600 Tap Q Width: 150 >> 120,
  • Aegis Assault (E): No longer slows Pantheon when moving backward,
  • Grand Starfall (R): Now falls 0.25 seconds faster.

Yasuo

  • Base HP: 490>>>520 - R CD: 80-30 >>>70-30

Yone

  • RCD: 120-80 >>> 120-60

Wukong

  • Q CD: 9-7 >>> 8-6
  • W CD: 20-16 >>> 20-12 (can go over walls)
  • E Monster Mod: 150% >>> 180%
  • E AP Ratio: 80%>>>100%

Neeko

  • W Damage : 50-130 >>> 50-170
  • W MS: 10-30% >>> 10-40%

Gangplank

  • P Damage: 55-225 >>> 55-310
  • W Mana Cost: 80-120 >>> 60-100

Kalista

  • Base Mana: 250>>>300
  • Base MS: 325 >>> 330
  • AS/Lvl: 4 >>> 4.5

Lillia

  • P Healing Ratio: 12%AP >>> 20% AP
  • W Damage: 70-150 >>> 80-160

Karthus

  • Q Monster Mod :: 85% >>> 95%

2) Champion nerfs

Zeri

  • Stats AD: 53 +2/lvl >>> 50 +1.5/lvl
  • Armor: 22 >>> 20
  • HP/lvl: 90 >>> 95
  • Q Damage: 10-30 (+1.1 TAD) >>> 7-15 (+1.1-1.2 TAD) Now only applies on-hits once per cast (can currently apply multiple on-hits if you hit multiple targets). Now only stacks R and reduces E CD one time per cast (could previously stack multiple times for each champion hit). Critical strikes add an extra R stack and reduce E CD an additional time
  • W Damage: 40-180 (+1.OTAD) (+.6AP) >>> 10-150 (+1.2 TAD) (+.7 AP)
  • E CD: 23 >>> 28-22
  • R CD: 100-80 >>> 120-70

Ryze

  • Q Mana Ratio: 3% bonus >>> 2% bonus
  • Q AP Ratio :: 45% >>>50%

Lee Sin

  • Base AD: 68 >>> 66
  • Q1/Q2 Damage: 55-155 >>> 50-150

Jayce

  • Base HP: 560 +90/1vl >>> 520 +95/lvl
  • Base Armor :: 27 +3.5/lvl >>> 22 +3.8/lvl

3) Champion Adjustments

Rengar (Followup)

  • Q Bonus Damage reduced by 40% on structures
  • W Bonus Monster Damage :: 65-130 >>> 85-150

4) System Buffs

Umbral Glaive

  • Cost: 2400 >>> 2300 — Cooldown :: 45s >>>35s

Abyssal Mask

  • Max MR Shred :: 20 >>> 25 — Shred Ratio: 1% bonus HP >>> 1.2% bonus HP

5) System Nerfs

Winter's Approach/Fimbulwinter

  • Cost :: 2600 >>> 2700 — Health: 400 >>>350

Moonstone Renewer

  • Heal/Shield Power Per Stack: 7% (max 35%) >>> 6% (max 30%)

Galeforce

  • Cooldown: 90s >>> 110s

Time Warp Tonic

  • Immediate Potion Restore :: 50% >>> 30% — Bonus Move Speed :: 5%>>>4%

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
